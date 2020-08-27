Parents say lockdown had a negative impact on learning of students due to sit the Leaving Cert next year

TWO OUT OF three parents with a child due to sit the Leaving Cert next year have said that the school closures enforced as part of the Covid-19 lockdown had either a ‘major’ or a ‘moderate’ negative impact on their child’s learning.

41.3% respondents with secondary school children reported that their child spent two hours or less per day on activities provided by their teachers while schools were closed.

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) indicate that 53.3% of that same group reported a ‘major’ or ‘moderate’ impact on their child’s social development.

Four in ten respondents with children in primary school, and 45.7% of respondents with children in secondary schools, reported that enforced school closures had a ‘major’ or ‘moderate’ negative impact on their child’s learning.

66.6% respondents with primary school children reported that their child spent two hours or less per day on average on learning activities provided by their teachers while schools were closed.

Source: CSO

Almost two in three (66.2%) respondents reported they would be ‘very likely’ or ‘somewhat likely’ to avail of a Covid-19 vaccine for their school-going children if one were available.

Almost one in three (32.0%) respondents reported being ‘extremely’ or ‘very’ concerned about their child’s school providing a safe environment in the context of Covid-19.

The survey was based on a sample of 2,226 parents or guardians, where 1,333 responded. Respondents were asked to complete an online questionnaire, with final responses taken on 19 August.

You can read more about the results and methodology of the CSO’s survey here.