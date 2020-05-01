This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 1 May, 2020
Schools will not reopen until September but Leaving Cert students will still have two weeks of classes

It is expected that the Leaving Certificate exams will still go ahead from 29 July.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 1 May 2020, 7:25 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE TAOISEACH HAS said schools will not reopen in Ireland until September, at the start of the new academic year.

It is understood that plans for Leaving Certificate students to return for two weeks of classes before the exams have not changed, but no other students will return to school until September. 

It is expected that the Leaving Certificate exams will still go ahead from 29 July. 

This evening Leo Vardakar laid out the government’s roadmap for lifting restrictions. Most of the current restrictions will remain in place until 18 May.

Slight changes include an extension of the 5km limit for exercise and over 70s can now go for a walk or drive each day if they avoid contact with other people.

After 18 May, some outdoor work such as construction will be able to restart and gardening centres and hardware stores will be allowed to reopen. The Taoiseach said after this date, small groups of friends and family will be allowed to meet outdoors.

However it will be September before schools can reopen and October before some colleges will reopen for their first semester.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Drivetime this evening, Colm O’Rourke, principal of St Patrick’s Classical School in Navan, said the news today was expected.

“Probably you will have a lot of teenage boys and girls jumping with glee at the prospect,” he said.

“We’ll have to try to keep them engaged until the summer holidays and I think most schools are doing that by basing summer results on assignments that they’ll set over the next month. That’s about the only way to keep them working.”

This evening Varadkar warned that the progress to date “could be swept away” if people do not continue to follow public health guidance.

He said there is a risk we would have to go back a phase if the numbers of cases and hospitalisations grow too quickly.

Until there is a vaccine or an effective treatment, he said there will be a “long-term need” for physical distancing and a continuation of strict hand hygiene practices.

Michelle Hennessy
