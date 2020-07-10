This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 10 July, 2020
‘Significant’ amount of extra staff needed to reopen schools, Covid-19 committee told

Seán Ó Foghlú said students coming out of teaching college this year will be “a main source” of extra staffing.

By Press Association Friday 10 Jul 2020, 12:32 PM
49 minutes ago 4,495 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5146784
Secretary general of the Department of Education Seán Ó Foghlú.
Image: Oireachtas TV/PA
Secretary general of the Department of Education Seán Ó Foghlú.
Secretary general of the Department of Education Seán Ó Foghlú.
Image: Oireachtas TV/PA

SCHOOLS WILL NEED a significant amount of extra staff as part of comprehensive plans to reopen schools fully and normally in September, the Covid-19 Oireachtas committee has heard.

Seán Ó Foghlú, secretary general of the Department of Education, gave details of the preparation work to ensure schools can fully reopen.

Ó Foghlú said that the department recognises there will be a need for additional staff, adding that students coming out of teaching college this year will be “a main source”.

“We really have to look at new and different ways of doing substitution for teachers and potentially for SNAs (special needs assistants),” he said.

“We may also need to increase substitution because, at the moment, schools cover themselves for the first day of substitution for uncertified leave.

“That won’t be satisfactory to spread children to other classes.”

Fine Gael’s Bernard Durkan asked Ó Foghlú to give a figure of the additional staff needed.

“I feel there could be a significant amount of new people needed to keep up proper supervision and control and I think additional supervision is a huge issue,” Durkan added.

Ó Foghlú said the department does not yet have a “precise figure”.

“Across the sector in terms of different needs, and including cleaning, there will be a need for significant extra staffing to cover,” he added.

Ó Foghlú also told the Oireachtas Covid-19 Committee that there are “logistical challenges” to manage physical distancing arrangements, school transport and enhancing cleaning and hygiene routines.

“There are wellbeing aspects to be identified and provided for students, their families and staff,” he added.

“There are curricular challenges which are being worked on in conjunction with the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment.

“There are also assessment matters to consider in terms of the students undertaking State examinations in 2021 with the State Examinations Commission involved in this aspect.”

Other discussions

The committee also addressed issues around face masks on school transport.

The current health advice is that all children aged 13 and over should wear face masks while on school transport.

Ó Foghlú said that staff who work within close quarters of transport will also be required to wear face visors. He said that schools will not be required to fund the PPE.

“We are seeking to put in place tendering and draw down contract arrangements to enable any equipment to be more easily available for schools,” he added.

Fine Gael’s Jennifer Carroll MacNeill also queried when guidelines would be published before schools reopen in the autumn.

Ó Foghlú confirmed it would be by the end of July.

“We recognise that schools need time to prepare, and we will be working on a communications campaign when we finalise this work,” he added.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
