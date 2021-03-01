Schools begin phased reopening as class groups return for first time since Christmas

SCHOOLS ARE REOPENING today for students in specific year groups, who are returning to class for the first time since before Christmas.

Half of primary school students – junior infants, senior infants, first class and second class – and sixth years are returning to their schools today.

Schools for children with special needs are also reopening at full capacity.

Around 320,000 students are making the physical return to school buildings.

The reopening of schools will need to be handled with careful measures to protect health and safety, the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) has said.

General Secretary Michael Gillespie said that there is some anxiety among school communities, particularly around the spread of new Covid-19 strains.

“At a national level, the situation must be kept under constant and forensic review, while adherence to the measures that protect the health and safety of students, staff and their families must be the key priority in every school,” Gillespie said.

“It is essential that social distancing measures be adhered to, and the additional space in school premises as a result of the phased return allows the opportunity to further enhance this critical measure,” he said.

“Tracking and tracing measures must be robust and fit for purpose, while any member of the school community – staff or student – who has symptoms of Covid-19 or is a close contact of a confirmed case must stay at home. We have already stated that we will not tolerate breaches of key safety measures in workplaces.”

Teachers who are in a high-risk category, aged over 60, or who are pregnant are continuing to work remotely.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn is asking parents to avoid gathering at the school gates and not to organise play dates.

In an open letter to parents, Dr Glynn wrote that “NPHET’s most significant concern is that it will be taken as a signal by parents and wider society that other forms of household mixing, and mobility are now acceptable”.

“We cannot afford for this to happen at this time,” he said, on the basis that Covid-19 is transmission is still high.

“Please avoid congregating at school gates over the coming weeks. Please do not have play dates or organise after school activities which involve household mixing,” Dr Glynn said.

From 15 March, fifth year students and other primary school classes are to be allowed return to schools.

Other year groups in secondary schools are due to return on 12 April after the Easter break.