#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Monday 1 March 2021
Advertisement

Schools begin phased reopening as class groups return for first time since Christmas

Sixth years and young primary school students are back in classes from today.

By Lauren Boland Monday 1 Mar 2021, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 3,205 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5368172
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

SCHOOLS ARE REOPENING today for students in specific year groups, who are returning to class for the first time since before Christmas.

Half of primary school students – junior infants, senior infants, first class and second class – and sixth years are returning to their schools today.

Schools for children with special needs are also reopening at full capacity.

Around 320,000 students are making the physical return to school buildings.

The reopening of schools will need to be handled with careful measures to protect health and safety, the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) has said.

General Secretary Michael Gillespie said that there is some anxiety among school communities, particularly around the spread of new Covid-19 strains.

“At a national level, the situation must be kept under constant and forensic review, while adherence to the measures that protect the health and safety of students, staff and their families must be the key priority in every school,” Gillespie said.

“It is essential that social distancing measures be adhered to, and the additional space in school premises as a result of the phased return allows the opportunity to further enhance this critical measure,” he said.

“Tracking and tracing measures must be robust and fit for purpose, while any member of the school community – staff or student – who has symptoms of Covid-19 or is a close contact of a confirmed case must stay at home. We have already stated that we will not tolerate breaches of key safety measures in workplaces.”    

Teachers who are in a high-risk category, aged over 60, or who are pregnant are continuing to work remotely.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn is asking parents to avoid gathering at the school gates and not to organise play dates.

In an open letter to parents, Dr Glynn wrote that “NPHET’s most significant concern is that it will be taken as a signal by parents and wider society that other forms of household mixing, and mobility are now acceptable”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We cannot afford for this to happen at this time,” he said, on the basis that Covid-19 is transmission is still high.

“Please avoid congregating at school gates over the coming weeks. Please do not have play dates or organise after school activities which involve household mixing,” Dr Glynn said.

From 15 March, fifth year students and other primary school classes are to be allowed return to schools.

Other year groups in secondary schools are due to return on 12 April after the Easter break.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie