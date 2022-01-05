#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 0°C Wednesday 5 January 2022
Advertisement

'Enormous unease' about schools reopening amid concerns about teacher substitutes, unions say

Education Minister Norma Foley said that the next few weeks would be challenging.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 5 Jan 2022, 8:30 AM
1 hour ago 12,953 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5646119
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

Updated 33 minutes ago

THE ASTI HAS said that there is “enormous unease” among their members ahead of the schools reopening, as the INTO said there “isn’t a hope” of getting enough substitute teachers to cover absences in schools over the coming weeks.

“There will be situations where there will be classes at home, there will be situations where schools will have to do a bit of juggling,” John Boyle of the INTO said today.

In response, Education Minister Norma Foley said there will be challenges in the weeks ahead, but added that an additional 2,500 student teachers and retired teachers are being made available to fill those gaps.

When asked whether the Department of Education or the principal makes the final decision on whether a class goes home or a school closes, Foley said that “schools know their own situation on the ground, but schools can draw the resource of the department and the inspectors in particular, so that they can work through the best solution”.

Minister Foley told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the Department of Education will work “hand-in-hand” with schools, and that a helpline is going live this morning and will be in place over seven days to answer principals’ and teachers’ queries. 

The Government has insisted since last December that schools would open as planned on 6 January; following a meeting between the Minister for Education, Department officials, unions and school representatives yesterday, it was decided that schools would open tomorrow as planned.

Minister for Education Norma Foley said that children and young people “are best served by in-person teaching and learning, and this remains a priority”. Public health officials said there was “no public health rationale” to delaying the reopening of schools.

A staggered and delayed return to schools had been requested by the main secondary-level teachers union the ASTI and the secondary school students union the ISSU.

‘Absences of up to 50%’

The General Secretary of the ASTI Kieran Christie told Newstalk Breakfast today that there was “enormous unease” among their members regarding the safety of members and students amid the Omicron wave.

“It wasn’t the dominant strain before Christmas and there is understandable concern around that,” he said, adding that they accepted the public health advice.

“But that doesn’t mean that our members don’t have great unease,” he said- with as many as 10-50% of ASTI-member teachers absent due to Covid in some schools.

Related Reads

04.01.22 Schools set to re-open on Thursday as safety measures deemed 'effective and appropriate'
04.01.22 Genrui antigen tests: HPRA and company to investigate after multiple reports of false positives
04.01.22 Free antigen tests for symptomatic under-40s can now be ordered online

Christie said that among the ASTI’s requests that had not been met during talks yesterday was making medical grade masks a requirement in school settings instead of fabric masks that children wear.

When the Education Minister was asked was she in favour of a derogation for teachers in relation to close contact rules, she said she would not be seeking that.

On HEPA filters, a bone of contention between school communities and the Government, Christie was told that only 17 schools had applied for the Government fund for filters, made available after considerable pressure from the public and schools.

“I’d be astonished that any school would leave money in Marlborough Street… There’s been no audit on the HEPA filters in schools,” he said, suggesting that schools may have bought their own filters before the fund was brought in, or didn’t have time yet to apply for the funding.

Some additional measures

Ireland’s main primary-level teachers’ union the INTO has said that some assurances have been given to them during talks with the Department yesterday; including the Government supplying primary school teachers with medical-grade masks; more student teachers being made available to teach; and school inspectors being made available to assess where teaching priority should be given.

However, the union “fundamentally rejects” the findings of the public health review which concluded that contact tracing should not be reinstated in primary schools. “We will continue to demand that this essential support be reinstated,” it said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Contact tracing is currently in place in special schools and secondary schools, but not in primary schools.

John Boyle of the INTO told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that there is a huge amount of evidence had been presented to them that children are not driving the huge numbers of infections in society – instead it’s the 16-19 age group and people up to 44 years of age that is having a knock-on effect on children.

But he said that there wasn’t a hope of getting enough replacement teachers to cover the extent of the shortages of teachers in schools.

“There isn’t a hope that we’re going to have enough replacement teachers and that’s me being honest and frank. Where would we get them? Even if they were to free up the first years and the second years in the colleges of education, of course they are not ready to be taking charge of a class.”

The Irish Second-level Students’ Union (ISSU) has also criticised the decision to announce a full reopening of schools “with a two-day notice”, and said that the shortage of school staff and student absences had not been properly addressed.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie