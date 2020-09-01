This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 1 September, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Education minister: Schools to deal with 'malicious coughing' and Covid-19 jokes from pupils individually

Norma Foley played down suggestions her department would issue advice on bad behaviour related to Covid-19.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 1 Sep 2020, 7:58 PM
15 minutes ago 2,446 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5192841
Image: Shutterstock/New Africa
Image: Shutterstock/New Africa

THE EDUCATION MINISTER has played down suggestions that her Department will issue guidance to schools about pupils who cough threateningly or make inappropriate jokes about Covid-19.

Schools in the UK have been told that some pupils risk being excluded for “malicious coughing” or joking about the pandemic, as part of new behavioural guidelines issued this week.

It follows a warning from the UK’s Department for Education that teachers there could see an increase in bad behaviour due to pupils’ lack of regular attendance and “classroom discipline” in recent months.

The department said that schools should clearly state the consequences for bad behaviour, particularly around new movement restrictions and hygiene rules.

One UK school set out a list of “coronavirus red lines” which will result in fixed-term exclusions for pupils if they are breached, while another told parents that pupils who do not follow hygiene routines and social distancing will “be moved to a separate area”.

But responding to a query from TheJournal.ie, Foley noted that students had been mostly following instructions since returning to school this week.

She also suggested that any sanctions for children for bad behaviour or breaching Covid-19 guidelines would be implemented by schools themselves.

“I think we’ve seen over the last number of days in terms of hand hygiene or social distancing or correct behaviour, students are really rising to the challenge,” the minister said.

“Our guidelines are very clear as regards what needs to be put in place to ensure a Covid-free or Covid-safe environment.

“But equally so, it is acknowledged that every school has its own autonomy.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“There are rules or regulations within schools as regards behaviour, and we have every confidence that behaviour of whatever nature, will be dealt with by the schools.”

The National Association for Principals and Deputys, a group representing Principals and Vice-Principals, also encouraged students to work with teachers and fellow students to minimise the spread of the virus. 

“This encouragement extends to asking that all students do not seek to undermine such a collaborative effort in the interests of school community and public health, by deliberately disrespecting any Covid-19 guidelines they are required to follow,” a statement said.

With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha and Órla Ryan.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie