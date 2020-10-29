Schools told to stop using more than 50 sanitising products following government review

THE DEPARTMENT OF Education has issued an urgent notice to schools that a further 52 sanitising products have been removed from its approved list following the recall of Virapro sanitisers before the mid-term break.

Multiple types of wipes, hand sanitisers, soaps and detergents have been removed from the approved list following a review from the the Departments of Education and Agriculture of biocidal products in use as PPE in schools.

This comes despite the Minister for Agriculture saying last weekend that there was not “any question or any sign of there being issues with any other hand sanitiser”.

Schools with stock of the products that have been taken off the list have been advised to no longer use the products and to “store them securely until collected by the supplier”.

The Department of Education has told schools that they will be provided with funding to obtain new supplies.

In a statement, the department said that the “Education Procurement Service has engaged with suppliers on the [PPE] agreement in the last few days and there is sufficient stocks available for schools to order”.

Schools seeking new product to replace stock should contact any of the suppliers on the agreement directly to process orders,” the department said.

“The Department is working with suppliers to ensure that stock is provided to schools in time for reopening on Monday 2 November where needed.”

“Suppliers are ready to prioritise school orders they receive.”

17 types of hand sanitisers have been removed from the approved list, along with five types of hand sanitiser refills.

Eight types of hand soap, eight detergents and 14 types of wipes have also been removed from the list.

172 products were assessed in total under the review.

Following the removal of some products, and the addition of others, 120 products are currently available for schools to use.

Some schools were forced to shut on the last day before the mid-term break due to a recall of Virapro sanitisers that were in use in multiple schools.

The sanitisers had been in use in schools, health, and retail settings, with over one million Virapro sanistiers recalled from health service locations.

On Sunday, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that no issues had been identified with sanitisers other than Virapro, which had been recalled.

Speaking on RTÉ’s This Week in Politics, McConalogue said: “There isn’t any question or any sign of there being issues with any other hand sanitiser.”

Schools received communication from the Department of Education today to inform them of the new changes to the approved list.

Pat McKenna, the principal of Pobalscoil Neasáin in Baldoyle, North Dublin, said that his school received an email at 16:28.

In a statement, the Department of Education said that it is removing 43 biocidal and 9 other products from the approved list for schools because it “has not been possible to satisfactorily confirm their registration status as part of the review”.

“These products will not be included in our approved list for schools until their registration status has been confirmed,” the department said.

“The Department has no evidence that these products are unsafe.”

The department has told schools that are impacted by the removal of products that they will receive funding for an Aide for two days who will assist with handling the issue.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) has said that the removal of the products from the list was a “necessary” decision.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

TUI General Secretary Michael Gillespie said that “while we recognise and regret the disruption that this will cause, the TUI believes that recalling the products is the necessary and correct decision”.

Gillespie said that the use of “defective or sub-standard products” must be “eliminated” in order to protect health and safety within schools.

“We want real security, not the illusion of security, for our members, their students and their families,” Gillespie said.

“We would urge the Department to ensure that replacement products of the required high standard are supplied to schools as a matter of urgency so that school opening can be sustained,” he said.