Quiz: How well do you know these sci-fi classics?

WITH DUNE 2 out this weekend, now seems as good a time as any to test our readers on their sci-fi knowledge.
A niche genre that every now and then contributes unstoppably large juggernauts to the cultural canon, most people have a soft spot in their heart for at least one sci-fi classic.
It will take much more than that to score full marks on our sci-fi quiz, though. Enjoy!
Dune 2 is out in cinemas this weekend, but how many novels did author Frank Herbert write as part of the Dune series of books?
Alamy
One
Two
Three
Six
2001: A Space Odyssey was based on a short story by whom?
Alamy
Ursula K Le Guin
Margaret Atwood
Arthur C Clarke
Stanley Kubrick
With which of these sci-fi film franchises would one most closely associate HR Giger?
Alamy
Alien
Star Wars
The Matrix
The Terminator
In what year did the original Blade Runner film come out?
Alamy
1962
1972
1982
1992
Which Star Wars movie is this still taken from?
Disney
Attack of the Clones
The Empire Strikes Back
The Rise of Skywalker
The Revenge of the Sith
Complete the Jules Verne novel title: ______ Thousand Leagues Under the Sea
Alamy
Ten
Twenty
One Hundred
One
Which renowned sci-fi author came up with the Three Laws of Robotics?
Alamy
Harlan Ellison
Isaac Asimov
Martha Wells
Douglas Adams
Finish the name of the Philip K Dick sci-fi novel: Do Androids Dream of Electric ______?
Alamy
Love
Clouds
Sheep
Cars
2017 winner of the Nobel Prize for Physics Kip Thorne served as an executive producer for which of these films?
Alamy
Arrival
Interstellar
Passengers
Ex Machina
Which rapper played Ford in the movie adaptation of Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy?
Alamy
Mos Def
Ice Cube
Ice T
Common
You scored out of !
You're a nerd! Congratulations
You scored out of !
You are into sci-fi a normal amount
You scored out of !
Jar Jar Binks
This is you
