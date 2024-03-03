Quiz: How well do you know these sci-fi classics?

WITH DUNE 2 out this weekend, now seems as good a time as any to test our readers on their sci-fi knowledge.

A niche genre that every now and then contributes unstoppably large juggernauts to the cultural canon, most people have a soft spot in their heart for at least one sci-fi classic.

It will take much more than that to score full marks on our sci-fi quiz, though. Enjoy!

Dune 2 is out in cinemas this weekend, but how many novels did author Frank Herbert write as part of the Dune series of books? Alamy One Two

Three Six 2001: A Space Odyssey was based on a short story by whom? Alamy Ursula K Le Guin Margaret Atwood

Arthur C Clarke Stanley Kubrick With which of these sci-fi film franchises would one most closely associate HR Giger? Alamy Alien Star Wars

The Matrix The Terminator In what year did the original Blade Runner film come out? Alamy 1962 1972

1982 1992 Which Star Wars movie is this still taken from? Disney Attack of the Clones The Empire Strikes Back

The Rise of Skywalker The Revenge of the Sith Complete the Jules Verne novel title: ______ Thousand Leagues Under the Sea Alamy Ten Twenty

One Hundred One Which renowned sci-fi author came up with the Three Laws of Robotics? Alamy Harlan Ellison Isaac Asimov

Martha Wells Douglas Adams Finish the name of the Philip K Dick sci-fi novel: Do Androids Dream of Electric ______? Alamy Love Clouds

Sheep Cars 2017 winner of the Nobel Prize for Physics Kip Thorne served as an executive producer for which of these films? Alamy Arrival Interstellar

Passengers Ex Machina Which rapper played Ford in the movie adaptation of Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy? Alamy Mos Def Ice Cube

