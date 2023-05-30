Prof Philip Nolan appointed as head of new research agency

PROFESSOR PHILIP NOLAN has been announced as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Designate of the new Research and Innovation funding agency by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris.

Professor Nolan’s appointment marks a development in the process to establish the agency, which will be created on the passing of the Research and Innovation Bill 2023.

The legislation, which goes through the Oireachtas later this year, will also amalgamate the activities and functions of the Irish Research Council (IRC) and Science Foundation Ireland (SFI).

Professor Nolan is currently the Director General of SFI and will stay in this role until the establishment of the new agency.

Previously, he served as the chair of NPHET’s Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group and as President of Maynooth University.

Announcing the appointment today, Minister Harris said:

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Professor Nolan, who will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role.”

“This appointment marks a significant milestone in the establishment of the agency. It will allow for the operational and transitional work required to set up the agency proceed at pace, alongside the legislative process.”

“The appointment of Professor Nolan will provide important continuity and leadership during the transitional period and the early stages of the new agency.”

The creation of the new research and innovation funding agency is a key action in Impact 2030: Ireland’s Research and Innovation Strategy.

The new agency will fund research and innovation in all disciplines across the spectrum of Arts, Engineering, Humanities, Mathematics, Science, Social Sciences, Technology and others.

It is expected that the agency will come into operation in January 2024.

Speaking today, Professor Philip Nolan said:

“I am honoured and excited to have been appointed by Minister Simon Harris as the CEO-designate of the new national research and innovation agency.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to drive a step change in public investment in research, and give us the talent, knowledge and expertise to address the major societal challenges and changes that we must confront over the coming decades.

“SFI and the IRC have both made vital contributions to research, scholarship, and innovation, and I look forward to working with the Minister and all stakeholders to bring together the strengths of these two excellent agencies, better to serve society, and to get the very best for all of us from the taxpayers’ investment in research and innovation”.