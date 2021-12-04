#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Saturday 4 December 2021
Advertisement

Garda appeal after teenage girl on scooter seriously injured in collision

The teenager was travelling on Walkinstown Avenue on a push scooter when she was hit by a van on Wednesday.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 4 Dec 2021, 9:52 AM
7 minutes ago 1,401 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5620296
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a teenage girl was seriously injured when she was struck by a van in Dublin 12 earlier this week.

The teenager was travelling on Walkinstown Avenue on a push scooter when she was hit by a van on Wednesday evening, 1 December shortly after 6pm. 

She was taken to Children’s Health Ireland Hospital at Crumlin where she is being treated for serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported in the incident. The scene was preserved after the incident for a technical examination by gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. Anyone traveling along Walkinstown Avenue on 1 December between 5.45pm and 6.30pm is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Any road users with camera footage of Walkinstown Avenue at the time of the incident is also asked to make this available to gardaí

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

People are asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie