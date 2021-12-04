Garda appeal after teenage girl on scooter seriously injured in collision

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a teenage girl was seriously injured when she was struck by a van in Dublin 12 earlier this week.

The teenager was travelling on Walkinstown Avenue on a push scooter when she was hit by a van on Wednesday evening, 1 December shortly after 6pm.

She was taken to Children’s Health Ireland Hospital at Crumlin where she is being treated for serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported in the incident. The scene was preserved after the incident for a technical examination by gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. Anyone traveling along Walkinstown Avenue on 1 December between 5.45pm and 6.30pm is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Any road users with camera footage of Walkinstown Avenue at the time of the incident is also asked to make this available to gardaí

People are asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.