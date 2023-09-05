Ban on single-use vapes to be considered by Scottish government

A Scottish Government consultation on single-use vapes could lead to the devices being banned, said First Minister Humza Yousaf.

Outlining his first Programme for Government on Tuesday, the First Minister announced plans to take action, citing high numbers of young people who use the cheap and often flavoured tobacco substitutes.

The consultation is due to come next year.

Research from Zero Waste Scotland estimates that 26 million disposable vapes are thrown away in Scotland each year, 10% of which are littered and more than half disposed of incorrectly.

Speaking after the announcement, the First Minister said: “Disposable vapes are a threat to both public health and the environment. The World Health Organisation has said there is evidence to suggest that young people who have never smoked but use e-cigarettes, double their chance of starting to smoke tobacco cigarettes in later life.

“On the environment, the evidence is undeniable – from litter on our streets, to the risk of fires in waste facilities, there are issues which demand action.

“Last year, we consulted on restrictions on the advertising and promotion of vaping products. We know that the bright colours and sweet flavours catch the eye of children and young people in particular.

“Any action we seek to take will build on the regulations already in place to restrict the marketing, promotion and sale of vaping products to under-18s and the findings will be used to inform the refreshed tobacco action plan.

“Of course, this is not just an issue for Scotland – these problems are being experienced all over the UK and we will soon be holding discussions on potential solutions.”

Ahead of the consultation, circular economy minister Lorna Slater and public health minister Maree Todd have been asked to meet with colleagues from across the UK to discuss a policy response.

However, the change could put the Scottish Government and Westminster Government on another collision course, with a ban requiring an exemption to the Internal Market Act.

A similar exemption was required for the banning of most single-use plastic items, while the two Governments engaged in a constitutional battle over an exemption for the deposit return scheme, which ended up being scrapped.