UK police ask McDonald's restaurant to suspend milkshake sales ahead of Nigel Farage rally

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage with an ice cream on the campaign trail earlier today

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage with an ice cream on the campaign trail earlier today

SCOTTISH POLICE HAVE asked a McDonald’s restaurant to temporarily suspend sales of milkshakes over concerns that protesters could throw them at Nigel Farage.

On Friday, an image emerged of a sign in the window of a McDonald’s restaurant near the Corn Exchange venue in Edinburgh, which hosted a campaign rally for the Brexit Party last night.

It said: “We will not be selling milkshakes or ice-creams tonight. This is due to a police request given recent events.”

The image was shared on Twitter by Scott McDonald, a member of the Scottish Socialist party.

Source: Twitter

A spokesperson for McDonald’s told The Guardian that the restaurant was asked to stop sales of its milkshake and McFlurry products yesterday evening.

It follows a number of recent incidents in which far-right figures in the UK have had milkshakes thrown at them in public.

Earlier this month, footage of former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson having a milkshake thrown over him in Manchester went viral.

It was one of two incidents in which Robinson, who is running as an MEP, had a milkshake thrown over him in two days on the campaign trail.

Last week, two other protesters attempted to throw a milkshake over UKIP candidate Carl Benjamin at another event in Cornwall.