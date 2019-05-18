UK police ask McDonald's restaurant to suspend milkshake sales ahead of Nigel Farage rally

SCOTTISH POLICE HAVE asked a McDonald’s restaurant to temporarily suspend sales of milkshakes over concerns that protesters could throw them at Nigel Farage.
On Friday, an image emerged of a sign in the window of a McDonald’s restaurant near the Corn Exchange venue in Edinburgh, which hosted a campaign rally for the Brexit Party last night.
It said: “We will not be selling milkshakes or ice-creams tonight. This is due to a police request given recent events.”
The image was shared on Twitter by Scott McDonald, a member of the Scottish Socialist party.
A spokesperson for McDonald’s told The Guardian that the restaurant was asked to stop sales of its milkshake and McFlurry products yesterday evening.
It follows a number of recent incidents in which far-right figures in the UK have had milkshakes thrown at them in public.
Earlier this month, footage of former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson having a milkshake thrown over him in Manchester went viral.
It was one of two incidents in which Robinson, who is running as an MEP, had a milkshake thrown over him in two days on the campaign trail.
Last week, two other protesters attempted to throw a milkshake over UKIP candidate Carl Benjamin at another event in Cornwall.
