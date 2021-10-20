Police investigate reports of spiking by injection at venues in Scotland

POLICE IN SCOTLAND are investigating reports of people being spiked by injection in the Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow areas.

It follows reports on social media about people being targeted inside venues in Scotland.

Police aid a “small number of reports” from the three areas are being investigated but do not appear to be linked.

The force has also received a report of a drink-spiking incident at a venue in the Stirling area and inquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are aware of posts circulating on social media about spiking incidents involving injections in Scotland.

“Officers are carrying out inquiries, and a small number of reports from the Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow areas are being investigated.

“These do not appear to be linked.

“We take all reports seriously and we would encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim of spiking in any form to contact police via 101.”

The force has not received any reports of spiking by injection at any venue in the Stirling or Aberdeen areas.