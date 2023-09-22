Garda seek DPP decision over ‘random’ attack on man left with bleed on brain

GARDAÍ HAVE BEEN allowed another two months to obtain the Director of Public Prosecutions’s (DPP) directions after a man was left in critical condition from an alleged “random” assault in central Dublin.

Scott Cahill, 18, of St James’s Road, Dublin 12, is charged with assault causing harm to the man, 48, who was left with “life-changing injuries” after an incident at Cook Street, in Dublin 8 on 21 June.

Two days later, he was granted bail with strict conditions after a court heard he could face more serious charges.

He appeared again at Dublin District Court today when Judge Michele Finan noted that gardaí were seeking more time for the DPP’s directions.

Judge Finan ordered Cahill, who did not address the court, to appear again on 24 November.

At a contested bail hearing on 23 June, Detective Garda Mark Dennehy alleged the incident happened at about 6.15pm when the accused and two women who were known to him walked along Cook Street.

Detective Garda Dennehy alleged that as Cahill walked past the man, he “believed he [the man] took a dislike to him by the way the injured party was looking at him”.

The court heard it was claimed Cahill took his backpack and threw it up onto a tree, and when the man tried to retrieve it, he was punched and fell to the ground.

An ambulance brought him to St James’s Hospital, but he left before being treated and went to the South Circular Road, where he fell unconscious.

The man was discovered to have a bleed on the brain and a fractured skull. He was taken to Beaumont Hospital for emergency surgery and was in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Detective Garda Dennehy believed further serious charges would be brought, and the case would be sent forward for trial on indictment at a higher level.

He said: “A member of the public was randomly assaulted in what appears to be a completely unprovoked assault.”

Detective Garda Dennehy said the prognosis was “not good” and the man was “left with life-changing injuries even if his condition improves”.

The officer agreed with the defence barrister that the accused did not know the independent witness. Counsel had said: “My client said this was not a completely unprovoked and random assault.”

The out-of-work youth was granted legal aid and €300 bail.

But Cahill had to hand over his passport, not contact the two female witnesses, and must obey a curfew, sign on daily at his local garda station and stay out of Dublin 8.