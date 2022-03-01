#Open journalism No news is bad news

Australian prime minister isolating after testing positive for Covid-19

Scott Morrison said he will work from home as Australia’s east coast battles huge floods.

By AFP Tuesday 1 Mar 2022, 10:34 PM
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. File photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER Scott Morrison has tested positive for Covid-19 but says he will carry on working in isolation at home as Australia’s east coast battles huge floods.

Morrison said he was suffering from “flu-like” symptoms after a PCR test came back positive today.

“While in isolation I will continue to discharge all my responsibilities as prime minister,” he said in a statement tonight.

Morrison said he would be working on the response to deadly floods in Queensland and New South Wales, “ensuring we stand with each and every one of the affected communities”.

“I will also be focused on our urgent response to the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine and Russia’s senseless aggression, staying in regular contact with our security and intelligence officials and our international partners.”

Morrison tested himself for Covid-19 on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday morning, all with negative results.

But he developed a fever late today and tested himself again, with “inconclusive” results.

A more precise PCR test then showed he was infected with Covid-19.

The prime minister said his wife and two daughters had so far tested negative but would be isolating with him at home as close contacts.

© AFP 2022

