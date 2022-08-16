Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 16 August 2022
Advertisement

Australian PM accuses predecessor of 'trashing' democracy by taking over five ministerial posts

Anthony Albanese said Scott Morrison had appointed himself to more ministries than initially thought.

By AFP Tuesday 16 Aug 2022, 7:36 AM
12 minutes ago 831 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5841561
Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison (file photo)
Image: PA Images
Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison (file photo)
Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison (file photo)
Image: PA Images

AUSTRALIA’S PRIME MINISTER Anthony Albanese said today that his predecessor secretly seized control of five ministerial posts, labelling it an “unprecedented trashing of our democracy”.

Albanese, leader of the centre-left Labour Party, said Scott Morrison had appointed himself to more ministries than initially thought, and promised further investigation.

From March 2020 until he was swept from power in May elections, Morrison appointed himself to oversee the departments of health, finance, home affairs, treasury and resources, Albanese said.

The prime minister said he had asked the country’s Solicitor-General to advise him on whether Morrison’s actions, which he called a “shadow government”, were legal.

“It is completely extraordinary that these appointments were kept secret by the Morrison Government from the Australian people,” he said.

Morrison on Tuesday said his actions were necessary during the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that they were made during a “very unprecedented time”.

Some ministers of the former government have said they were not told that Morrison appointed himself to their portfolios — including then finance minister Mathias Cormann, now secretary-general of the OECD.

Calls to resign

In the wake of the revelations, Karen Andrews, who was Home Affairs Minister in the Morrison government, called for the ex-PM to resign from parliament.

The political firestorm has drawn scrutiny of the Morrison government’s handling of the pandemic, and his decision to block a controversial offshore gas project after making himself resources minister.

Morrison’s conservative coalition lost power in May’s election, ending nearly a decade of centre-right rule.

In Australia, elected politicians are selected by the prime minister before being sworn in by the governor-general in a formal ceremony that is usually publicly recorded.

Constitutional law expert Anne Twomey described the allegations as “bizarre” and said it raised possible legal challenges to some of the former government’s decisions.

“The secrecy involved in this is just simply bizarre. I mean, you know, you just wonder what’s wrong with these people, if they have to do everything in secret,” she said.

“It’s just utterly inappropriate. We live in a democracy, which requires transparency.”

© AFP 2022 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie