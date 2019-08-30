Former PM John Major joins legal action against Boris Johnson's prorogation

FORMER BRITISH PRIME Minister John Major has joined the legal action taken against current Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a London court against his decision to suspend parliament.

Campaigner Gina Miller took a case against the legalities of Johnson’s decision to prorogue parliament for five weeks from mid-September to mid-October, meaning parliament would return just weeks before the Brexit deadline on 31 October.

Lord David Pannick QC will represent the action in London, where a hearing is scheduled for next Thursday; two other court actions against prorogation is being taken in courts in Edinburgh and Belfast.

Lord Doherty outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

This morning, a Scottish judge ruled against granting an emergency injunction to halt UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson from suspending the UK parliament pending a full court hearing.

Yesterday, Lord Raymond Doherty heard a bid for an interim interdict – the Scottish legal equivalent of an injunction – that would halt Johnson’s move to suspend parliament between mid-September and 14 October.

The queen, the head of state who must follow the advice of her ministers, gave her approval to allow prorogation hours after Johnson’s request.

Today, the judge rejected a request for an emergency injunction, saying there was ample time to hold a hearing next week, and holding back on making any further rulings on the overall merits of the case.

A group of 75 parliamentarians had sought a temporary injunction from Doherty pending a full hearing next Friday 6 September. The judge today ordered that it be brought forward to Tuesday 3 September.

O’Neill: Precisely this unlikely event envisaged by Lord Hodge is taking place - executive trying to entrench its power by suspending parliament. Courts can intervene to uphold democracy & rule of law. — Michael Gray (@GrayInGlasgow) August 29, 2019 Source: Michael Gray /Twitter

The judge gave his decision at 10am at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, Scotland’s highest civil court (England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have their own separate legal systems).

Legal bids to halt Johnson’s move have also been launched in London and Belfast. Today, former British Prime Minister John Major joined the legal action taken against Boris Johnson’s decision to prorogue parliament.

Court refuses interim orders at this stage but indicates willingness to hear full arguments early next week. So there is no decision on merits as yet on our attempt to halt #Prorogation. That will happen next week #Cherrycase #Brexit #StopTheCoup — Joanna Cherry QC MP (@joannaccherry) August 30, 2019 Source: Joanna Cherry QC MP /Twitter

SNP MP Joanna Cherry, who is also a QC, said that the UK government has “not had a good track record” when it came to legal advice on Brexit-related matters.

The government had argued that Article 50 couldn’t be unilaterally revoked, which was overruled by the European Court of Justice, and subsequently lost another case on the correct method for triggering Article 50.

“If we don’t win today, we will be appealing it and my own gut feeling is that this case will end up in the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom,” Cherry said. “This is very much the first salvo in an intense battle.”

