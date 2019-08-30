This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 30 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former PM John Major joins legal action against Boris Johnson's prorogation

There are now three legal actions against Johnson’s prorogation: one in London, one in Edinburgh and one in Belfast.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 30 Aug 2019, 10:29 AM
39 minutes ago 4,363 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4788468
Image: PA Images/Photojoiner
Image: PA Images/Photojoiner

FORMER BRITISH PRIME Minister John Major has joined the legal action taken against current Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a London court against his decision to suspend parliament.

Campaigner Gina Miller took a case against the legalities of Johnson’s decision to prorogue parliament for five weeks from mid-September to mid-October, meaning parliament would return just weeks before the Brexit deadline on 31 October. 

Lord David Pannick QC will represent the action in London, where a hearing is scheduled for next Thursday; two other court actions against prorogation is being taken in courts in Edinburgh and Belfast.

brexit Lord Doherty outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

This morning, a Scottish judge ruled against granting an emergency injunction to halt UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson from suspending the UK parliament pending a full court hearing.

Yesterday, Lord Raymond Doherty heard a bid for an interim interdict – the Scottish legal equivalent of an injunction – that would halt Johnson’s move to suspend parliament between mid-September and 14 October.

The queen, the head of state who must follow the advice of her ministers, gave her approval to allow prorogation hours after Johnson’s request.

Today, the judge rejected a request for an emergency injunction, saying there was ample time to hold a hearing next week, and holding back on making any further rulings on the overall merits of the case.

A group of 75 parliamentarians had sought a temporary injunction from Doherty pending a full hearing next Friday 6 September. The judge today ordered that it be brought forward to Tuesday 3 September.

The judge gave his decision at 10am at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, Scotland’s highest civil court (England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have their own separate legal systems).

Legal bids to halt Johnson’s move have also been launched in London and Belfast. Today, former British Prime Minister John Major joined the legal action taken against Boris Johnson’s decision to prorogue parliament.

SNP MP Joanna Cherry, who is also a QC, said that the UK government has “not had a good track record” when it came to legal advice on Brexit-related matters.

The government had argued that Article 50 couldn’t be unilaterally revoked, which was overruled by the European Court of Justice, and subsequently lost another case on the correct method for triggering Article 50.

“If we don’t win today, we will be appealing it and my own gut feeling is that this case will end up in the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom,” Cherry said. “This is very much the first salvo in an intense battle.”

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie