This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 11 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boris Johnson's suspension of UK Parliament is unlawful, Scotland's highest civil court rules

This case was initially brought by SNP MP Joanna Cherry.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 11 Sep 2019, 10:13 AM
16 minutes ago 2,408 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4804390
Protesters holding Scottish and European flags gather in front of St Gilles Cathedral facing the Scottish Court of Session in Edinburgh, Scotland on Wednesday
Image: Francois Mori via PA Images
Protesters holding Scottish and European flags gather in front of St Gilles Cathedral facing the Scottish Court of Session in Edinburgh, Scotland on Wednesday
Protesters holding Scottish and European flags gather in front of St Gilles Cathedral facing the Scottish Court of Session in Edinburgh, Scotland on Wednesday
Image: Francois Mori via PA Images

SCOTLAND’S HIGHEST CIVIL court has ruled that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of the UK Parliament is unlawful, the BBC has reported

Last week, a judge at the Court of Session in Edinburgh ruled that Boris Johnson’s decision to prorogue the UK parliament was not illegal and did not breach the rule of law. 

The decision was then appealed and the verdict was delivered this morning.

The Inner House of the Court of Session ruled the Prime Minister’s advice to the queen that the UK Parliament should be prorogued from a day between 9 and 12 September until 14 October was unlawful because it had the purpose of stymying Parliament.

It is expected the ruling will be appealed in the UK’s Supreme Court.

The case is one of three taken against the UK government after it announced it would be proroguing parliament in the run up to 31 October – the date on which the UK is scheduled to leave the EU. 

This case was initially brought by SNP MP Joanna Cherry and was backed by 75 parliamentarians, as well as campaigner Jolyon Maugham of the Good Law Project. 

“Huge thanks to all our supporters & our fantastic legal team who have achieved the historic ruling that #prorogation is #unlawful #Cherrycase #Brexit #StopTheCoup,” Cherry tweeted following the ruling. 

Today’s ruling comes after the UK parliament was officially suspended in the early hours of Tuesday morning after MPs rejected Boris Johnson’s second attempt to force a general election. 

It is unclear as yet if the ruling will lead to the House of Commons being recalled.

Critics of Johnson have hit out at the tactic of prorogation, arguing that it is a means of driving through the government’s “do or die” Brexit plans, leaving MPs with little time to debate the final Brexit outcome before 31 October deadline. 

Parliament is due to return on 14 October, with Johnson’s last chance to reach an agreement at the two-day EU summit starting on 17 October.

Johnson says he wants to revise the deal agreed by his predecessor, Theresa May, which MPs rejected, but says this requires keeping open the option of walking away.

Some commentators have said Johnson may be forced to resign if he does not want to make the delay request. Ministers have also hinted at a potential legal challenge against the law.

The Benn bill – which became law on Monday – would force Johnson to delay Brexit until January or later if he cannot get a deal with Brussels.

More to follow…

With reporting by Stephen McDermott

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie