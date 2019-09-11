Boris Johnson's suspension of UK Parliament is unlawful, Scotland's highest civil court rules

Protesters holding Scottish and European flags gather in front of St Gilles Cathedral facing the Scottish Court of Session in Edinburgh, Scotland on Wednesday

SCOTLAND’S HIGHEST CIVIL court has ruled that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of the UK Parliament is unlawful, the BBC has reported.

Last week, a judge at the Court of Session in Edinburgh ruled that Boris Johnson’s decision to prorogue the UK parliament was not illegal and did not breach the rule of law.

The decision was then appealed and the verdict was delivered this morning.

The Inner House of the Court of Session ruled the Prime Minister’s advice to the queen that the UK Parliament should be prorogued from a day between 9 and 12 September until 14 October was unlawful because it had the purpose of stymying Parliament.

It is expected the ruling will be appealed in the UK’s Supreme Court.

The case is one of three taken against the UK government after it announced it would be proroguing parliament in the run up to 31 October – the date on which the UK is scheduled to leave the EU.

This case was initially brought by SNP MP Joanna Cherry and was backed by 75 parliamentarians, as well as campaigner Jolyon Maugham of the Good Law Project.

“Huge thanks to all our supporters & our fantastic legal team who have achieved the historic ruling that #prorogation is #unlawful #Cherrycase #Brexit #StopTheCoup,” Cherry tweeted following the ruling.

Today’s ruling comes after the UK parliament was officially suspended in the early hours of Tuesday morning after MPs rejected Boris Johnson’s second attempt to force a general election.

It is unclear as yet if the ruling will lead to the House of Commons being recalled.

Critics of Johnson have hit out at the tactic of prorogation, arguing that it is a means of driving through the government’s “do or die” Brexit plans, leaving MPs with little time to debate the final Brexit outcome before 31 October deadline.

Parliament is due to return on 14 October, with Johnson’s last chance to reach an agreement at the two-day EU summit starting on 17 October.

Johnson says he wants to revise the deal agreed by his predecessor, Theresa May, which MPs rejected, but says this requires keeping open the option of walking away.

Some commentators have said Johnson may be forced to resign if he does not want to make the delay request. Ministers have also hinted at a potential legal challenge against the law.

The Benn bill – which became law on Monday – would force Johnson to delay Brexit until January or later if he cannot get a deal with Brussels.

With reporting by Stephen McDermott