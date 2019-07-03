This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 3 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Varadkar says 'better enforcement' is needed to tackle scrambler bikes, but no new law

Varadkar said the use of scrambler bikes in parks and community areas is a ‘very serious and dangerous act’.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 2:08 PM
19 minutes ago 741 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4708433
Government has opposed two opposition Bills to tackle the use of quad bikes.
Image: Shutterstock/Toa55
Government has opposed two opposition Bills to tackle the use of quad bikes.
Government has opposed two opposition Bills to tackle the use of quad bikes.
Image: Shutterstock/Toa55

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said better law enforcement, rather than the roll out of new legislation is need to tackle the issue of scrambler bikes.

Ruling out any new legislation, despite admitting it is an issue in his own constituency, Varadkar told the Dáil today that the use of scrambler bikes in parks and community areas is a “very serious and dangerous act”. 

Recent statistics released by the HSE reveal that 62 people were injured last year in accidents involving off-road vehicles like scrambler bikes. 

The use of such vehicles hit the headlines last year when an Armenian man, Ilabek Avetian, suffered devastating injuries after being struck by a scrambler while sunbathing with his wife in a park in Darndale on the city’s northside.

Avetian lost an eye and suffered brain injuries as a result of the crash.

Today, Róisín Shortall of the Social Democrats asked the Taoiseach if he or any of his ministers had given any thought as to how to regulate the use of the bikes. 

Varadkar said thought has been given to the matter.

Last year, a number of state agencies, including the gardaí, were consulted to see whether legislation is needed to tackle the use scrambler and quad bikes in public.

The Attorney General was also consulted on whether the issue could be dealt with under public order offences legislation relating to vehicle misuse off public roads.

Educating young people 

The Taoiseach told the Dáil today that the cross-agency report recommended to government that “targeted measures” such as better education for young people about the use of the bikes should be rolled out, rather than any new legislation. 

He said a Section 30 of the Road Traffic Act can also deal with enforcement issues, adding that better enforcement and more education for young people is needed to deal with the issue. 

Last year, the government opposed a Sinn Féin Bill which sought to tighten regulations around the use of quads and scramblers. 

The Sinn Féin Bill sought to give gardaí the power to seize and detain quad bikes and scrambler motorcycles when being used unlawfully. The government also opposed a Fianna Fáil Bill this year on the same subject.

At the time, Transport Minister Shane Ross said gardaí already have the powers to deal with scramblers and squad bikes, stating that replicating the law “would add nothing”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie