Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Your Reluctant Superhero Movie

Hancock

FilmFour at 9pm today

Hancock (Will Smith) is not your typical superhero. Yes, he saves lives and fights crime, but the public has grown tired of the jaw-dropping damage he leaves in his wake. Cue PR executive Ray Embrey (Jason Bateman) who, after having his life saved by the misunderstood hero, begins his own mission to prove Hancock is not a lost cause. Directed by Peter Berg.

Your Subtitled Pandemic-Themed Comedy Pick

Stuck Together

Netflix from Wednesday

When Paris goes into lockdown during the pandemic, the quirky residents of an apartment building must adjust to a new life — and one another. Directed by Dany Boon, who also stars in the movie.

Your Drama Pick

The Zookeeper’s Wife

RTÉ 2 at 10pm Friday

Antonina Żabińska (Jessica Chastain) and her husband, Dr Jan Żabiński (Johan Heldenbergh), are running Poland’s Warsaw Zoo when the Nazis invade in 1939. Determined to do their part to fight back, they work with the Resistance to save lives, putting themselves and their children at great risk. Directed by Niko Caro.

Your Fantasy Adventure Pick

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

E4 at 6.50pm Saturday

Allan Quatermain (Sean Connery) leads an extraordinary crew made up of an immortal, a vampiress, an invisible man, a monster and a spy to track down a madman intent on launching a global Armageddon. Directed by Stephen Norrington.

Your Romantic Comedy Pick

The Wedding Planner

RTÉ 2 at 9pm on Sunday

Mary Flore (Jennifer Lopez) knows exactly how to plan a perfect wedding, but so far she has been unlucky in love herself. That is, until she meets a handsome doctor (Matthew McConaughhey) who saves her life. There’s one problem; she’s just been hired to plan his wedding.