Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week – and not just the festive-themed ones.
Your Classic Irish Movie Pick
Michael Collins
- RTÉ One at 10.25pm on Tuesday
For the year that’s in it, it might be time for a re-watch of this classic. Irish revolutionary Michael Collins struggles to lead a guerrilla army against British forces. But when a civil war breaks out in the newly-formed Irish Free State, he finds himself battling against people who were once his comrades.
Your New Release Comedy Pick
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
- Prime Video from Tuesday
Bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) continues his friendship with assassin Darius Kincaid (Samuel L Jackson) as they, along with Darius’ wife (Salma Hayek), race across Europe to stop evil madman (Antonio Banderas).
Your Throwback Action Adventure Pick
Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Channel 4 at 6.45 on Thursday
Archaeology professor Indiana Jones sets off on a mission to track down a precious artefact, the Ark of the Covenant, while fighting off Renee – and a troop of Nazis.
Your Psychological Drama Pick
The Lost Daughter
- Netflix from Friday
Alone on a seaside vacation, Leda (Olivia Colman) becomes consumed with a young mother and daughter as she watches them on the beach. Leda becomes overwhelmed by her own memories of the terror, confusion and intensity of early motherhood.
Your Action Thriller Pick
The Protégé
- Prime Video from Friday
Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world’s most skilled contract killer. But when Moody is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge.
