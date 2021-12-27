Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week – and not just the festive-themed ones.

Your Classic Irish Movie Pick

Michael Collins

RTÉ One at 10.25pm on Tuesday

For the year that’s in it, it might be time for a re-watch of this classic. Irish revolutionary Michael Collins struggles to lead a guerrilla army against British forces. But when a civil war breaks out in the newly-formed Irish Free State, he finds himself battling against people who were once his comrades.

Your New Release Comedy Pick

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Prime Video from Tuesday

Bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) continues his friendship with assassin Darius Kincaid (Samuel L Jackson) as they, along with Darius’ wife (Salma Hayek), race across Europe to stop evil madman (Antonio Banderas).

Your Throwback Action Adventure Pick

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Channel 4 at 6.45 on Thursday

Archaeology professor Indiana Jones sets off on a mission to track down a precious artefact, the Ark of the Covenant, while fighting off Renee – and a troop of Nazis.

Your Psychological Drama Pick

The Lost Daughter

Netflix from Friday

Alone on a seaside vacation, Leda (Olivia Colman) becomes consumed with a young mother and daughter as she watches them on the beach. Leda becomes overwhelmed by her own memories of the terror, confusion and intensity of early motherhood.

Your Action Thriller Pick

The Protégé

Prime Video from Friday

Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world’s most skilled contract killer. But when Moody is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge.