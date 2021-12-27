#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 27 December 2021
Advertisement

Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 27 Dec 2021, 6:00 PM
1 hour ago 8,330 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5632039

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week – and not just the festive-themed ones. 

Your Classic Irish Movie Pick

Michael Collins

  • RTÉ One at 10.25pm on Tuesday

Source: Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival/YouTube

For the year that’s in it, it might be time for a re-watch of this classic. Irish revolutionary Michael Collins struggles to lead a guerrilla army against British forces. But when a civil war breaks out in the newly-formed Irish Free State, he finds himself battling against people who were once his comrades. 

Your New Release Comedy Pick

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

  • Prime Video from Tuesday

Source: Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

Bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) continues his friendship with assassin Darius Kincaid (Samuel L Jackson) as they, along with Darius’ wife (Salma Hayek), race across Europe to stop evil madman (Antonio Banderas). 

Your Throwback Action Adventure Pick

Raiders of the Lost Ark

  • Channel 4 at 6.45 on Thursday

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

Archaeology professor Indiana Jones sets off on a mission to track down a precious artefact, the Ark of the Covenant, while fighting off Renee – and a troop of Nazis.

Your Psychological Drama Pick

The Lost Daughter

  • Netflix from Friday

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Alone on a seaside vacation, Leda (Olivia Colman) becomes consumed with a young mother and daughter as she watches them on the beach. Leda becomes overwhelmed by her own memories of the terror, confusion and intensity of early motherhood.

Your Action Thriller Pick

The Protégé

  • Prime Video from Friday

Source: Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world’s most skilled contract killer. But when Moody is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie