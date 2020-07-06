Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies to catch this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the TV movie options available this week across free-to-air TV and streaming services.

Your thriller pick

Jaws

Saturday, RTÉ 2, 9:10pm

Stephen Spielberg’s 1974 classic is essential viewing for anyone who enjoys a good thriller. Hailed as one of the greatest films ever made, Jaws is set in a sleepy resort town where a man-eating shark is terrorising beachgoers.

Your sci-fi pick

Independence Day

Wednesday, Film 4, 9pm

Telling the story of an alien invasion over the course of three days, Independence Day is one of the flagship blockbuster films of the 90s. With heavy-hitters like Will Smith, Bill Pullman and Jeff Goldblum, Independence Day is definitely one to watch.

Your drama pick

When Harvey met Bob

Saturday, BBC Two, 9:15

Source: BBC

A dramatisation of when Bob Geldof decided to form Band Aid in 1984. Starring Domhnall Gleeson as Geldof, it tells the story of the formation of Band Aid, and the first recording of Do They Know It’s Christmas.

Your comedy pick

The Longest Yard

Tonight, Virgin Media One, 9pm

A remake of the 1974 film of the same name, The Longest Yard about a disgraced professional American footballer who has to form a team made up of prison inmates to play against the guards.

Your streaming pick

Mission Impossible Fallout

Netflix

Starring Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible: Fallout is the latest instalment in the series. Following the events of the previous movies, Cruise has to stop a terrorist group known as Apostle from acquiring and using stolen plutonium cores.

And finally… One to avoid

The Snowman

Wednesday, RTÉ One, 9:35

A psychological thriller about a serial killer, The Snowman has an incomprehensible storyline, with scattered plot elements that seem as if they were thrown together at the last minute. Give this one a miss.