Dublin: 17 °C Monday 6 July, 2020
Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies to catch this week

With thrillers and action aplenty – here are some picks for TV movies this week.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 6 Jul 2020, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,862 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5142454

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the TV movie options available this week across free-to-air TV and streaming services. 

Your thriller pick

Jaws

  • Saturday, RTÉ 2, 9:10pm

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

Stephen Spielberg’s 1974 classic is essential viewing for anyone who enjoys a good thriller. Hailed as one of the greatest films ever made, Jaws is set in a sleepy resort town where a man-eating shark is terrorising beachgoers. 

Your sci-fi pick

Independence Day

  • Wednesday, Film 4, 9pm

Source: TrailersPlaygroundHD/YouTube

Telling the story of an alien invasion over the course of three days, Independence Day is one of the flagship blockbuster films of the 90s. With heavy-hitters like Will Smith, Bill Pullman and Jeff Goldblum, Independence Day is definitely one to watch. 

Your drama pick

When Harvey met Bob

  • Saturday, BBC Two, 9:15

p01gz6xp Source: BBC

A dramatisation of when Bob Geldof decided to form Band Aid in 1984. Starring Domhnall Gleeson as Geldof, it tells the story of the formation of Band Aid, and the first recording of Do They Know It’s Christmas. 

Your comedy pick

The Longest Yard

  • Tonight, Virgin Media One, 9pm

Source: YouTube Movies/YouTube

A remake of the 1974 film of the same name, The Longest Yard about a disgraced professional American footballer who has to form a team made up of prison inmates to play against the guards. 

Your streaming pick

Mission Impossible Fallout

  • Netflix

Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

Starring Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible: Fallout is the latest instalment in the series. Following the events of the previous movies, Cruise has to stop a terrorist group known as Apostle from acquiring and using stolen plutonium cores. 

And finally… One to avoid

The Snowman

  • Wednesday, RTÉ One, 9:35

Source: Zero Media/YouTube

A psychological thriller about a serial killer, The Snowman has an incomprehensible storyline, with scattered plot elements that seem as if they were thrown together at the last minute. Give this one a miss.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

