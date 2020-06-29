Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies to catch this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the TV movie options available this week across free-to-air TV and streaming services.

Your action pick

John Wick

Friday, Virgin Media One, 9pm

This 2014 action hit stars Keanu Reeves as a former hitman who seeks revenge on Russian gangsters after they kill his pet dog. With an 87% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s definitely something to tune in to.

Your family pick

Kung Fo Panda 3

Friday, Virgin Media One, 6:35pm

The third film of the Kung Fu Panda trilogy is a great pick for anyone looking to entertain kids for a few hours at the weekend. Starring Jack Black as Po, who has to band together with an army of pandas to defeat an ancient evil.

Your horror pick

28 Days Later

Monday, TG4, 9:30pm

This post-apocalyptic horror is all about the breakdown of society after a rage-inducing virus turns humans into bloodthirsty infected. Starring Cillian Murphy, a much anticipated third film is currently in the works.

Your thriller pick

Dunkirk

Wednesday, RTÉ One, 9:35pm

This World War II thriller by award-winning director Christopher Nolan tells the story of the evacuation of Dunkirk in three distinctive ways: by air, sea and land. With an impressive 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s well worth the watch.

Your streaming pick

Athlete A

Netflix

This documentary is all about the abuse suffered by female gymnasts at the hands of Larry Nassar, a doctor who was convicted of sexually assaulting 10 women. The story follows investigative journalists working for the Indianapolis Star, who first broke the Nassar story.

And finally, one to avoid

San Andreas

Friday, RTÉ 2, 9:35pm

Unfortunately, Dwayne Johnson and impressive special effects don’t entirely cut it. The real disaster here are the characters and the plot