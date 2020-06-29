This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 29 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies to catch this week

With heart-pumping action and blood-curdling horror aplenty – here are some picks for TV movies this week.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 29 Jun 2020, 6:30 PM
12 minutes ago 967 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5135957

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the TV movie options available this week across free-to-air TV and streaming services. 

Your action pick

John Wick

  • Friday, Virgin Media One, 9pm

Source: Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

This 2014 action hit stars Keanu Reeves as a former hitman who seeks revenge on Russian gangsters after they kill his pet dog. With an 87% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s definitely something to tune in to.

Your family pick

Kung Fo Panda 3

  • Friday, Virgin Media One, 6:35pm

Source: Peacock Kids by DreamWorksTV/YouTube

The third film of the Kung Fu Panda trilogy is a great pick for anyone looking to entertain kids for a few hours at the weekend. Starring Jack Black as Po, who has to band together with an army of pandas to defeat an ancient evil.

Your horror pick

28 Days Later

  • Monday, TG4, 9:30pm

Source: Boyle Movie Trailers/YouTube

This post-apocalyptic horror is all about the breakdown of society after a rage-inducing virus turns humans into bloodthirsty infected. Starring Cillian Murphy, a much anticipated third film is currently in the works.

Your thriller pick

Dunkirk

  • Wednesday, RTÉ One, 9:35pm

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

This World War II thriller by award-winning director Christopher Nolan tells the story of the evacuation of Dunkirk in three distinctive ways: by air, sea and land. With an impressive 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s well worth the watch.

Your streaming pick

Athlete A

  • Netflix

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Source: Netflix/YouTube

This documentary is all about the abuse suffered by female gymnasts at the hands of Larry Nassar, a doctor who was convicted of sexually assaulting 10 women. The story follows investigative journalists working for the Indianapolis Star, who first broke the Nassar story.

And finally, one to avoid

San Andreas

  • Friday, RTÉ 2, 9:35pm

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Unfortunately, Dwayne Johnson and impressive special effects don’t entirely cut it. The real disaster here are the characters and the plot

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie