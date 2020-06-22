This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 19 °C Monday 22 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies to catch this week

From edge-of-your-seat action to gripping drama – here are some recommendations for movies this week.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 22 Jun 2020, 6:30 PM
58 minutes ago 4,553 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5127361

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available this week across free-to-air TV and streaming services. 

Your action pick

Atomic Blonde 

  • Tuesday, Film Four, 9pm

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

This action thriller stars Charlize Theron as a high-level MI6 spy, who is tasked with recovering an important microfilm that contains the name of every agent operating in Cold-War Berlin.

Your drama pick

McFarland, USA

  • Saturday, BBC 1, 11:30pm

Source: Walt Disney Studios/YouTube

This Disney sports drama stars Kevin Costner as Jim White, an American football coach who’s forced to relocate to McFarland, California. Joining the local high school as a coach, White forms an all-boys cross country team and works with them relentlessly to win state races.

Your classic pick

Hang Em High

  • Friday, TG4, 10:10

Source: FilmBits/YouTube

This 60′s western starring Clint Eastwood hits all the notes any western should. The story of an innocent man almost killed by vigilantes, who seeks revenge on those who wronged him. A classic in every way.

Your biographical pick

The Man with the Iron Heart

  • Friday, RTÉ 2, 9:35

Source: FTZ/YouTube

This 2017 biographical war thriller tells the story of a group of Czech resistance fighters, who mount a suicide mission to assassinate a high-ranking SS officer. Based on the events of Operation Anthropoid, The Man with the Iron Heart is definitely worth the watch for those interested in World War II.

Your streaming pick

Frost/Nixon

  • Netflix

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Source: YouTube Movies/YouTube

Fans of a good political scandal are going to like this one. Directed by Ron Howard, Frost/Nixon is new to Netflix, only arriving on 16 June. Telling the story of a series of interviews between journalist David Frost and former President Richard Nixon, as Frost tries to force a confession from Nixon. 

And finally… one to avoid

R.I.P.D.

  • Monday, Sky One, 10:30

Source: Stream Movie Trailers/YouTube

Starring Jeff Bridges and Ryan Reynolds, R.I.P.D. hasn’t wowed any viewers with its 13% score on Rotten Tomatoes. You’re probably better off switching off the telly and heading to bed.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie