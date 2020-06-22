Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies to catch this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available this week across free-to-air TV and streaming services.

Your action pick

Atomic Blonde

Tuesday, Film Four, 9pm

This action thriller stars Charlize Theron as a high-level MI6 spy, who is tasked with recovering an important microfilm that contains the name of every agent operating in Cold-War Berlin.

Your drama pick

McFarland, USA

Saturday, BBC 1, 11:30pm

This Disney sports drama stars Kevin Costner as Jim White, an American football coach who’s forced to relocate to McFarland, California. Joining the local high school as a coach, White forms an all-boys cross country team and works with them relentlessly to win state races.

Your classic pick

Hang Em High

Friday, TG4, 10:10

This 60′s western starring Clint Eastwood hits all the notes any western should. The story of an innocent man almost killed by vigilantes, who seeks revenge on those who wronged him. A classic in every way.

Your biographical pick

The Man with the Iron Heart

Friday, RTÉ 2, 9:35

This 2017 biographical war thriller tells the story of a group of Czech resistance fighters, who mount a suicide mission to assassinate a high-ranking SS officer. Based on the events of Operation Anthropoid, The Man with the Iron Heart is definitely worth the watch for those interested in World War II.

Your streaming pick

Frost/Nixon

Netflix

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Fans of a good political scandal are going to like this one. Directed by Ron Howard, Frost/Nixon is new to Netflix, only arriving on 16 June. Telling the story of a series of interviews between journalist David Frost and former President Richard Nixon, as Frost tries to force a confession from Nixon.

And finally… one to avoid

R.I.P.D.

Monday, Sky One, 10:30

Starring Jeff Bridges and Ryan Reynolds, R.I.P.D. hasn’t wowed any viewers with its 13% score on Rotten Tomatoes. You’re probably better off switching off the telly and heading to bed.