#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Monday 4 July 2022
Advertisement

Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Emer Moreau Monday 4 Jul 2022, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,245 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5807143
Benedict Cumberbatch as Alan Turing in The Imitation Game
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Benedict Cumberbatch as Alan Turing in The Imitation Game
Benedict Cumberbatch as Alan Turing in The Imitation Game
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your biographical drama pick

The Imitation Game

  • RTÉ Two, Monday 21:00

Eccentric mathematician Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch) attempts to break seemingly impenetrable Nazi codes during the Second World War, as well as pioneering the development of modern computers. Directed by Morten Tyldum.

Your sci-fi pick

The Martian

  • Film4, Tuesday, 6:15pm

A manned mission to Mars is abruptly abandoned, with crew member Mark Watney (Matt Damon) left for dead. Watney miraculously survives, and has to figure out how to contact earth – but not before ensuring his survival on the hostile red planet. Directed by Ridley Scott.

Your charity documentary pick

This is for Ukraine

  • Virgin Media One, Wednesday, 9pm

Irish rock band Aslan bring together members of the Ukrainian community in Ireland to record a charity cover of their 1886 hit ‘This Is’. This one-hour documentary will also tell the stories of newly-arrived Ukrainian immigrants to Ireland.

Your murder-mystery pick

The Walker

  • RTÉ One, Friday, 00:25

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Carter Page (Woody Harrelson) is a “walker”, a gay escort for the wives of Washington DC’s political elite. When one of his clients is murdered, he becomes embroiled in an investigation that goes to the very top of the US government. Directed by Paul Schrader.

Your cop comedy pick

Beverly Hills Cop

  • Amazon Prime Video, streaming from Tuesday

A street-smart Detroit cop (Eddie Murphy) embarks on an unauthorised mission to solve the murder of his childhood friend, unearthing the drug underworld in the lush Californian city.

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie