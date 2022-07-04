Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.
Your biographical drama pick
The Imitation Game
- RTÉ Two, Monday 21:00
Eccentric mathematician Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch) attempts to break seemingly impenetrable Nazi codes during the Second World War, as well as pioneering the development of modern computers. Directed by Morten Tyldum.
Your sci-fi pick
The Martian
- Film4, Tuesday, 6:15pm
A manned mission to Mars is abruptly abandoned, with crew member Mark Watney (Matt Damon) left for dead. Watney miraculously survives, and has to figure out how to contact earth – but not before ensuring his survival on the hostile red planet. Directed by Ridley Scott.
Your charity documentary pick
This is for Ukraine
- Virgin Media One, Wednesday, 9pm
Irish rock band Aslan bring together members of the Ukrainian community in Ireland to record a charity cover of their 1886 hit ‘This Is’. This one-hour documentary will also tell the stories of newly-arrived Ukrainian immigrants to Ireland.
Your murder-mystery pick
The Walker
- RTÉ One, Friday, 00:25
Carter Page (Woody Harrelson) is a “walker”, a gay escort for the wives of Washington DC’s political elite. When one of his clients is murdered, he becomes embroiled in an investigation that goes to the very top of the US government. Directed by Paul Schrader.
Your cop comedy pick
Beverly Hills Cop
- Amazon Prime Video, streaming from Tuesday
A street-smart Detroit cop (Eddie Murphy) embarks on an unauthorised mission to solve the murder of his childhood friend, unearthing the drug underworld in the lush Californian city.
