Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies to catch this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available this week across free-to-air TV.

History pick

Darkest Hour

Wednesday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Love him or hate him, Winston Churchill is one of those people who continues to fascinate and divide. And like other major historical figures, people are always curious to see what a new actor brings to the role. In this case, it was Gary Oldman who took on the character of Winston Churchill – winning a Best Actor Oscar for his efforts.

Comedy pick

Ladybird

Friday, BBC Two NI, 9pm

This comedy-drama was hailed by critics when it was released in 2017. Directed by Greta Gerwing and staring Saoirse Ronan, it’s a film that offers tears and laughs in its portrait of the pangs of growing up. But – whisper it – the real star of the film is Laurie Metcalf, who rightly received an Oscar nomination for her performance.

Action pick

Iron Man

Saturday, RTÉ Two, 9pm

Long before Marvel films had conquered the world completely, Robert Downey Jr was winning back a legion of fans playing Tony Stark in Iron Man. Smart, funny and full of the kind of zest that made a monster success of the superhero franchise, there’s little not to like about the film.

Literary pick

The Book Thief

Sunday, Channel 4, 10pm

Adapted from the widely loved book by Markus Zuzak, the film tells the story of a girl raised by foster parents in Nazi Germany and who try and hide a young Jewish boy. With plenty of award nominations, it’s hard not to resist the film’s humanity and charm.

Sing along pick

Mamma Mia

Sunday, UTV, 6pm

Somehow, 12 years have passed since this raucous extravaganza of a film was released. The details of the plot aren’t important, just get caught up in the sheer enthusiasm of the cast – which includes Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Julie Walters and Colin Firth.

Finally … one to avoid this week

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge

Saturday, RTÉ One, 7.35pm

Look this isn’t the worst film in the world, but the fifth film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise certainly shows signs of wear – with little to be excited about except some classic set-piece swashbuckling.

Probably best to give it a miss.