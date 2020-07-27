Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies on this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the TV movie options available this week across free-to-air TV and streaming services.
Your family pick
Shrek the Third
- Saturday, RTÉ One, 7.05pm
The third film in the series sees Shrek in line for the throne. Unwilling to take up the mantle of king, he sets out on a journey to find a lost heir to the throne.
Your romantic pick
The Mountain Between Us
- Wednesday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm
A romantic adventure starring Idris Elba and Kate Winslet, which sees a photojournalist and neurosurgeon stranded alone atop a mountain after a plane crash. They have to work together to survive atop the icy peak, and manage a blossoming romantic relationship.
Your drama pick
An Unexpected Journey (Miracle Run)
- Sunday, Virgin Media 3, 9.00pm
Zac Efron’s debut on the big screen, An Unexpected Journey stars Mary-Louise Parker as the mother of two autistic children. It chronicles their journey through life and the struggles they face and eventually overcome.
Your sci-fi pick
Star Trek Beyond
- Friday, Film 4, 9.00pm
The third film in the Star Trek film reboot, Star Trek Beyond has a star-studded cast including Idris Elba, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pine and Simon Pegg.
Your 90′s pick
Boogie Nights
- Saturday, TG4, 10.oopm
Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube
From director Paul Thomas Anderson, Boogie Nights is a fantastic period drama all about the 70s and the Golden Age of porn. This classic has a great cast, with Burt Reynolds, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Julianne Moore and Mark Wahlberg.
And finally… One to avoid
The Boy Next Door
- Saturday, Virgin Media 2, 9.00pm
A rare misfire from Blumhouse Productions, The Boy Next Door is a cheap horror thriller which will barely hold your attention. Starring Jennifer Lopez and Ryan Guzman, a recently separated teacher has a one-night stand with a younger neighbour, who develops a dangerous obsession with her.
