Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies on this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the TV movie options available this week across free-to-air TV and streaming services.

Your family pick

Shrek the Third

Saturday, RTÉ One, 7.05pm

The third film in the series sees Shrek in line for the throne. Unwilling to take up the mantle of king, he sets out on a journey to find a lost heir to the throne.

Your romantic pick

The Mountain Between Us

Wednesday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

A romantic adventure starring Idris Elba and Kate Winslet, which sees a photojournalist and neurosurgeon stranded alone atop a mountain after a plane crash. They have to work together to survive atop the icy peak, and manage a blossoming romantic relationship.

Your drama pick

An Unexpected Journey (Miracle Run)

Sunday, Virgin Media 3, 9.00pm

Zac Efron’s debut on the big screen, An Unexpected Journey stars Mary-Louise Parker as the mother of two autistic children. It chronicles their journey through life and the struggles they face and eventually overcome.

Your sci-fi pick

Star Trek Beyond

Friday, Film 4, 9.00pm

The third film in the Star Trek film reboot, Star Trek Beyond has a star-studded cast including Idris Elba, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pine and Simon Pegg.

Your 90′s pick

Boogie Nights

Saturday, TG4, 10.oopm

From director Paul Thomas Anderson, Boogie Nights is a fantastic period drama all about the 70s and the Golden Age of porn. This classic has a great cast, with Burt Reynolds, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Julianne Moore and Mark Wahlberg.

And finally… One to avoid

The Boy Next Door

Saturday, Virgin Media 2, 9.00pm

A rare misfire from Blumhouse Productions, The Boy Next Door is a cheap horror thriller which will barely hold your attention. Starring Jennifer Lopez and Ryan Guzman, a recently separated teacher has a one-night stand with a younger neighbour, who develops a dangerous obsession with her.