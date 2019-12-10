This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 10 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

SDLP leader says he's 'disgusted' as fake leaflets asking for donations sent to potential voters

The incident has been reported to the PSNI.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 10 Dec 2019, 1:54 PM
14 minutes ago 1,010 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4925746

fake The fake leaflet. Source: Colum Eastwood

SDLP LEADER COLUM Eastwood has slammed those who he says have been posting fake election leaflets bearing his face to voters across Derry.

Eastwood described the letters as “dirty tactics” and said he was disgusted to hear that the material had been delivered to potential voters. 

The leaflet itself claims that he has spent over £35,000 on election materials to date and asks constituents to donate to cover the costs. 

Eastwood said: “I am disgusted that fake letters purporting to be from me have been delivered to houses in Derry. Let me be clear, these letters are not from me nor are they from anyone associated with my campaign.

“This is an organised attempt to lie to the people of Derry, to poison our democratic process and those responsible should be ashamed. The people of Foyle know that this is a close race between myself and Elisha McCallion. Voters should make up their minds on our records, not a campaign of dirty tricks.”

Related Reads

09.12.19 Column: The results of the UK general election could hugely impact the Irish border - and not for the first time
16.11.19 Explainer: A basic guide to how voting works in the UK (and why Brexit has changed the game)

An SDLP Spokesperson added: “The letters which have been falsely circulated in Colum Eastwood’s name amount, in our view, to a breach of electoral law. The SDLP has referred this matter to the Electoral Commission and to the PSNI for investigation.

“The election in Foyle will be a close race. Some candidates are obviously panicking if they have to stoop to lies and criminality to damage Colum Eastwood.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie