#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 29 March 2022
Advertisement

Condemnation after SDLP candidates intimidated and threatened while out canvassing

Colum Eastwood hit out at the “violent thugs” who were trying to intimidate the candidates.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 29 Mar 2022, 5:35 PM
1 hour ago 3,528 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5724340
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE LEADER OF the SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood has condemned attempts to intimidate candidates across the North after a series of incidents in recent days.

The leader said West Belfast candidate and food bank director Paul Doherty was approached by men in the Shankill area of the city last night and told that he and his team would not be welcome and would have their campaign materials taken.

East Belfast Candidate Charlotte Carson had election posters set on fire on Cyprus Avenue while Strangford Candidate Conor Houston had more than 20 posters stolen in the Newtownards area at the end of last week.

The 2022 Northern Ireland Assembly election is due to be held on 5 May 2022. It will elect 90 members.

The incidents follow the news that Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie’s constiutency office was attacked.

A window was smashed at his property in Portadown, Co Armagh, hours after Beattie announced that his party was withdrawing from participating in loyalist rallies against Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

Colum Eastwood hit out at the “violent thugs” who were trying to intimidate the candidates.

“We have come under attack from violent thugs before. We have beaten them every time. We will beat them again.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Some people want to make this election campaign a toxic race to the bottom on protocol and identity politics. They want to stop us reaching out to the people across all our communities who are begging for help to heat their homes and feed their kids – real problems that transcend political or community background. Wherever people need help, the SDLP will be there for them. We won’t back down.”

Eastwood said these attacks are even more outrageous because they have been committed against a new generation of leaders in his party.

“Our candidates are a threat to no one but those who want to keep us all in the past. Paul, Charlotte and Conor are shattering old certainties, they are stepping up and stepping in to put people first. And they will have my support every step of the way,” he added.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie