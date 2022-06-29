Gardaí and bomb disposal experts investigating find at Cork house

GARDAÍ AND BOMB disposal experts are at a house in Cork following a search operation in which hazardous chemicals were discovered.

Sources have said members of the Special Detective Unit along with members of the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team are at the scene on College Road near University College Cork.

It is understood that a discovery was made at the property earlier this morning – it is not known if anyone was arrested during the operation.

Forensic specialists were also in the house and dressed in protective clothing.

The gardaí also called the Fire Service who attended the scene this afternoon.

The area is popular with rental properties for students attending UCC.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and the EOD are currently at a property on College Road, Cork, where it is understood a number of potentially hazardous chemicals are present.

“There are presently some minor diversions in place in the immediate vicinity.

“There is no hazard to the public at the current time.”

A spokesperson for the Irish Defence Forces explained their involvement in the operation after a request from gardaí to investigate hazardous material.

“The team arrived at the scene at approximately 1pm.

On arrival a cordon was established and maintained for the duration of the operation. Tests were carried out on samples of a chemical which was identified at the scene. A sample was identified as needing further exploitation and removed form the scene for further testing. The situation is continuing.

“Should members of the public encounter suspicious items, or hazardous substances, they are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána,” he said.