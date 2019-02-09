This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 9 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UK government terminates £13.8m contract with Seaborne Freight for no-deal Brexit ferries

It’s been reported that the contract was cancelled after an Irish company, Arklow Shipping, withdrew its backing.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 9 Feb 2019, 10:11 AM
29 minutes ago 3,612 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4485219
Image: EMPICS Entertainment
Image: EMPICS Entertainment

THE UK GOVERNMENT has terminated a contract with Seaborne Freight after it emerged that the company had no ships.

The UK government put out contracts to operate ferries in a no-deal Brexit scenario worth £103 million; Seaborne Freight was awarded a £13.8 million contract.

It later emerged that Seaborne Freight was without ships, and had terms and conditions on its website were copied and pasted from a food delivery firm.

This morning, the Daily Telegraph first reported that the contract was terminated by the UK government after an Irish company that was backing Seaborne Freight withdrew from the deal. 

A Department for Transport spokeswoman told the Press Association:

“Following the decision of Seaborne Freight’s backer, Arklow Shipping, to step back from the deal, it became clear Seaborne would not reach its contractual requirements with the government. We have therefore decided to terminate our agreement.

The government is already in advanced talks with a number of companies to secure additional freight capacity – including through the port of Ramsgate – in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg told the Telegraph that the Irish government should confirm that it hadn’t intervened in the incident, or “obstructed” the UK’s no-deal Brexit plans.

Arklow Shipping and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade have both been contacted for comment.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Burnt-out car found after man shot dead in north Dublin housing estate
    63,913  67
    2
    		Woman forgives ex-partner who raped her while she slept, court hears
    54,133  0
    3
    		Alabama executed a Muslim inmate and refused his request to have an imam in the chamber
    43,986  70
    Fora
    1
    		Why native firms are drowning in the incoming tsunami of tech giant jobs
    157  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland back row Sean O'Brien to join London Irish after World Cup
    54,391  165
    2
    		'The parish was just completely raw and numb. To get back to the sanctuary of the GAA pitch was good.'
    39,540  3
    3
    		Ireland U20s impress in Scotland to make it two from two in the Six Nations
    39,413  58
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Everything you need to know about new Netflix show Russian Doll, according to the women who've watched
    7,065  3
    2
    		Why one woman’s viral response to a humiliating job interview isn’t all that surprising
    5,714  1
    3
    		Help, I can’t stop watching chat show interviews from the 00s
    3,680  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Woman and ex-partner who re-occupied their former south Dublin residence facing €60,000 legal bill
    Woman and ex-partner who re-occupied their former south Dublin residence facing €60,000 legal bill
    'Michael Shine spoke very, very softly and referred to me as a nice boy most of the time'
    Retired surgeon Michael Shine found guilty of groping seven boys in his care over three decades
    GARDAí
    Victim of fatal Darndale shooting named as 39-year-old John Lawless
    Victim of fatal Darndale shooting named as 39-year-old John Lawless
    Burnt-out car found after man shot dead in north Dublin housing estate
    Gardaí arrest two men suspected of involvement in bogus charity collections
    DUBLIN
    Returning to lift two All-Ireland titles after a seven-year absence starring at soccer
    Returning to lift two All-Ireland titles after a seven-year absence starring at soccer
    Leader of so-called New IRA in Dublin given life sentence for murder of dissident republican
    Jason Sherlock departs Dublin set-up with Connolly return on the cards - report
    COURT
    Woman forgives ex-partner who raped her while she slept, court hears
    Woman forgives ex-partner who raped her while she slept, court hears
    Singer songwriter brings copyright infringement action to High Court over One Direction song
    Woman who alleges being accused of stealing €1 shopping bag from Dunnes Stores settles defamation case

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie