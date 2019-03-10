How tech could help students learn Irish more easily in school

OISÍN Ó DOINN, who has contributed to Irish language learning on the Duolingo app, believes better integration of technology with language learning can help people learn Irish in a more productive way.

“There is technology out there,” he says, “but there is a gap I suppose if we’re talking about secondary school education, there’s not much use of technology in the school [when teaching Irish].”

He suggests teaching students about topics that can relate back to themselves could help with better engagement “and give people a real reason to communicate rather than have a discussion”.

“I think it would be more valuable and beneficial to the students if you taught them how to talk about their favourite app in Irish, or their favourite TV programme,” he says. “Rather than a 17th century love poem which bears no relevance on a teenager’s life today.”

Doinn was speaking at Lá na Meán Sóisialta, as part of Seachtain na Gaeilge, which promotes the Irish language for a two-week festival.