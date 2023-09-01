Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 1 September 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Shutterstock
# energy efficiency
Number of home retrofits up 150% from last year
The scrapping of VAT on solar panels has contributed to a significant increase in their installation in Irish homes.
2.6k
9
1 hour ago

THE NUMBER OF government-funded home retrofits carried out in the first half of this year is 150% above the same period last year, according to new figures from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

An SEAI report said there were 21,727 home energy upgrades funded by government grants to the SEAI in the first six months of this year.

This means retrofitting figures are on track to meet the target of 37,000 upgrades this year.

Solar panel installations are up 231% over last year, following the government’s move to cut VAT on them.

Some 7,566 homes were upgraded to a BER B2 rating or better, up 210% on last year.

There were 2,346 upgrades on properties through programmes focused on homes at risk of fuel poverty, an increase of 20% on the same period last year.

7,122 attic and 5,641 cavity wall upgrades were supported.

Dr Ciaran Byrne, Director of National Retrofit at SEAI said in a statement: “We are very pleased that overall demand has remained very strong across all schemes. Clearly, the increased grant values and new grant options introduced last year have made home energy upgrades much more appealing to homeowners.

“The removal of VAT on solar panels has driven significant demand on this programme and it is likely to continue into the third and fourth quarters of 2023.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
9
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     