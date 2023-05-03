Advertisement

Seamus Coleman.
# Everton
Seamus Coleman confirms 'no ACL damage' after being stretchered off
Coleman revealed that scans on his injured knee revealed he has not suffered a rupture of his cruciate ligament as initially feared.
2 hours ago

IRELAND AND EVERTON fans are breathing some sighs of relief today around Seamus Coleman’s potential injury.

Coleman revealed through his Instagram account that scans on his injured knee has revealed he has not suffered a rupture of his cruciate ligament as initially feared. 

The 34-year-old went down after a collision with Leicester City’s Boubakary Soumare during the Toffees’ 2-2 draw on Monday night and was stretchered off the pitch.  

Coleman himself posted online: “Just wanted to update you all, thanks so much for all the well wishes, just back from my scan & pleased to say I have no ACL damage. Be back soon.”

There is no suggested timeframe for his return but Coleman, who spent 10 months out in 2017 with a broken leg, is a big influence in both dressing rooms and both Sean Dyche with Everton’s battle raging against relegation, and Stephen Kenny with Euro Qualifiers coming up against Greece and Gibraltar in June, will look forward to having him fit and well. 

