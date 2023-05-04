Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo Coleman: Scan showed no sign of ACL damage, but defender will miss Everton's Premier League run-in.
# Fitness Race
Seamus Coleman ruled out of Everton's relegation run-in despite ACL reprieve
Coleman now faces a race to be fit ahead of 16 June, when Ireland travel to Greece for a crunch Euro 2024 qualifier.
779
0
2 hours ago

SEAMUS COLEMAN WILL miss Everton’s fight for Premier League survival after manager Sean Dyche ruled him out of the Toffees’ relegation run-in.

Coleman was stretchered off in Monday night’s 2-2 draw at Leicester City with what was initially feared to be an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

But scans on Wednesday brought a welcome reprieve, with the Ireland defender telling fans he will “be back soon” after his results showed no ACL damage.

Everton currently sit 19th in the table and a point adrift of safety ahead of a run-in that sees them take on Brighton, Manchester City, Wolves, and Bournemouth.

“[The injury] is still going to keep him out,” Dyche confirmed today.  

“It’s still a ligament injury that needs sorting out, but obviously everyone feared it was his ACL, and it’s not, so that’s good news and good news for him.”

Asked if the veteran defender might feature again before the end of the season, Dyche said: “I doubt it. I don’t think so.”

Coleman will now face a race to be fit ahead of 16 June, when Ireland travel to Greece for a crunch Euro 2024 qualifier.

Written by The 42 Team and posted on the42.ie

Author
The 42 Team
