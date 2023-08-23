Seamus Coleman to miss Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifiers with France and Netherlands

SEAMUS COLEMAN HAS confirmed that he will not be available for the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifiers next month.

Stephen Kenny’s side face France in Paris on 7 September before the visit of Netherlands to Aviva Stadium three days later.

The Ireland captain suffered a knee injury towards the end of the last Premier League season and has explained how he faces another six to eight weeks of recovery before returning to full training.

Kenny is set to name his squad for the double header at the end of next week and while Coleman is upbeat about the timeline of his rehabilitation, the upcoming international window has come too soon.

“I’m good. I am better than I thought I would be coming off the pitch that night [against Leicester City].

“I didn’t think the best that night. It was a significant injury but I am recovering well, hitting all the targets so far, being back on the grass over the last few weeks, not with the team but with the physios, back with the ball and that,” Coleman said.

“Slowly but surely it’s starting to feel better. Without putting a target on it because that’s not what they are doing as such, it’s about reaching points and scores in the gym before you can move on.

“At the minute I am doing all that. In six, eight weeks maybe I will be back at it fully and feeling good.”

Coleman admitted it was always going to be an uphill battle to be fit after suffering the injury on 1 May.

“Much and all as Ireland is everything is to me, when you are so deep in that relegation, when you are with Ireland your mind’s with Ireland, when you’re with Everton it’s with Everton as you are so focused on them last five game as I was injured, my focus at that time was on ‘Everton need to stay up and I can’t really help them in the last few games’.

“Once we did stay up it was always a push for September, I was devastated as they are two massive games I’d love to be involved in. But it came too soon.”

Ireland have three points from their opening three games in Euro 2024 qualifying after defeats to France and Greece followed by a home win over Gibraltar.

“It’s tough, really tough, the Greece result was really disappointing, the game against France at home was great and I thought we did well at times but ultimately we didn’t win the game,” Coleman continued.

“It’s a big ask, Holland at home can be a real opportunity for us to get something, they are a top nation.

“We know that, top class players but in front of our own fans it’s a real opportunity, the France game will be tough without a doubt but the lads have to enjoy that occasion, enjoy being part of that game.

“Ultimately that’s what you want, to be playing in that game but ultimately the France game will be tough.”

