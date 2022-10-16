Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 16 October 2022
Advertisement

Quiz: How well do you know Seamus Heaney?

Ireland’s greatest modern poet won a Nobel Prize 27 years ago this weekend

By Jamie McCarron Sunday 16 Oct 2022, 10:00 PM
40 minutes ago 3,390 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5892676

SEAMUS HEANEY IS considered one of the best poets of his generation and whether you studied his work in school, are an avid fan, or are just aware of his significance in Irish culture, his impact is undeniable.

This weekend marks the anniversary of Heaney’s 1995 Nobel Prize in Literature, which propelled him into the exclusive club of fellow Irish winners WB Yeats, George Bernard Shaw and Samuel Beckett.

Although it’s almost ten years since his death, Heaney’s legacy will live on for years to come.

Tonight we’re asking you: How much do you know about Seamus Heaney?

In 2011 Heaney was mistakenly included in a newspaper's list of 'Top 300 British Intellectuals,' which led to the paper apologising. What county was Heaney from?
Antrim
Derry

Fermanagh
Tyrone
Which cultural figure did Heaney praise for having "created a sense of what is possible. He has sent a voltage around his generation."?
John Lennon
Eminem

Dr Seuss
Stephen King
Complete the name of Heaney's first major published volume of poetry, 'Death of a ....'?
Naturalist
Young Man

Creator
Salesman
Complete the line from Heaney's famous poem 'Digging'. "Between my finger and my thumb, The squat pin rest; snug as a ..."?
Hug
Pug

Gun
Hun
Why couldn't Heaney be reached by his family for several days when his Nobel Prize win was announced?
He was in hospital
He was watching a particularly engrossing DVD box set

He went to IKEA
He was on holiday
What poet's work was Heaney introduced to by an early mentor?
Maya Angelou
Brendan Kennelly

Sylvia Plath
Patrick Kavanagh
Which high-profile visitor came to see Heaney in hospital in Letterkenny after he suffered a stroke in 2006?
Bill Clinton
Pope Benedict XVI

Eric Clapton
Cillian Murphy
In the poem Mid-Term Break, where did the young poet meet his 'father crying'?
In the college sick bay
In the ambulance

In the porch
In the room where his brother's coffin was
What is the epitaph on Heaney's grave? (A line from his poem 'The Gravel Walk')
Walk on air against your better judgement
Walk on ice against your better judgement

Walk on gravel against your better judgement
Walk on water against your better judgement
What nickname was given to Heaney's devoted fans?
Heaney-mania
Seamus stans

Heaneyboppers
Bellaghy Babes
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Turtley Awesome
A real Heaneybopper
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Newt too bad
Someone paid attention in school
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Horsin' around
Have you ever been in English class?
Share your result:

 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie