Quiz: How well do you know Seamus Heaney?

SEAMUS HEANEY IS considered one of the best poets of his generation and whether you studied his work in school, are an avid fan, or are just aware of his significance in Irish culture, his impact is undeniable.

This weekend marks the anniversary of Heaney’s 1995 Nobel Prize in Literature, which propelled him into the exclusive club of fellow Irish winners WB Yeats, George Bernard Shaw and Samuel Beckett.

Advertisement

Although it’s almost ten years since his death, Heaney’s legacy will live on for years to come.

Tonight we’re asking you: How much do you know about Seamus Heaney?

In 2011 Heaney was mistakenly included in a newspaper's list of 'Top 300 British Intellectuals,' which led to the paper apologising. What county was Heaney from? Antrim Derry

Fermanagh Tyrone Which cultural figure did Heaney praise for having "created a sense of what is possible. He has sent a voltage around his generation."? John Lennon Eminem

Dr Seuss Stephen King Complete the name of Heaney's first major published volume of poetry, 'Death of a ....'? Naturalist Young Man

Creator Salesman Complete the line from Heaney's famous poem 'Digging'. "Between my finger and my thumb, The squat pin rest; snug as a ..."? Hug Pug

Gun Hun Why couldn't Heaney be reached by his family for several days when his Nobel Prize win was announced? He was in hospital He was watching a particularly engrossing DVD box set

He went to IKEA He was on holiday What poet's work was Heaney introduced to by an early mentor? Maya Angelou Brendan Kennelly

Sylvia Plath Patrick Kavanagh Which high-profile visitor came to see Heaney in hospital in Letterkenny after he suffered a stroke in 2006? Bill Clinton Pope Benedict XVI

Eric Clapton Cillian Murphy In the poem Mid-Term Break, where did the young poet meet his 'father crying'? In the college sick bay In the ambulance

In the porch In the room where his brother's coffin was What is the epitaph on Heaney's grave? (A line from his poem 'The Gravel Walk') Walk on air against your better judgement Walk on ice against your better judgement

Walk on gravel against your better judgement Walk on water against your better judgement What nickname was given to Heaney's devoted fans? Heaney-mania Seamus stans

Heaneyboppers Bellaghy Babes Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Turtley Awesome A real Heaneybopper Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Newt too bad Someone paid attention in school Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Horsin' around Have you ever been in English class? Share your result: Share