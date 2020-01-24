Seamus Mallon, former Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister, has died aged 83

THE FORMER DEPUTY first minister of Northern Ireland and civil rights campaigner Seamus Mallon has died.

The former deputy leader of the SDLP was 83.

In a statement, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Ireland has lost “one of its most fierce champions for justice, equality and peace”.

Mallon was a campaigner during the civil rights movement and the SDLP in the 1960s and would play a key role in the peace process culminating with the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

He served in the role of deputy first minister in the Northern Ireland power-sharing executive alongside Ulster Unionist Party leader David Trimble who held the role of first minister from 1998 to 2001.

Eastwood described Mallon this evening as a “force of nature”.

“In the darkest days of conflict, when hope was in short supply, Seamus represented the fierce thirst for justice that ran through the SDLP and through communities that had lost so much to political violence,” he said.

His passion for peace underpinned by truth, justice and reconciliation came from a lifetime as a proud son of Markethill where he was born, grew up and raised his own family. It didn’t matter who you were, where you worshipped or what your politics were, there was always help to be found at Seamus’ hearth.

In Mallon’s autobiography, A Shared Home Place, which was published last year, he wrote about his continuing belief in moving Northern Ireland away from the bloodshed of the 1970s and 1980s. “I am fortunate and honoured to have been an active participant in some of those changes,” he wrote.

“As I prepare to take my leave of our shared home place, I find comfort in an old Greek proverb: ‘A society grows great when old men plant trees in whose shade they know they will never sit’.”

In a statement, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin described Mallon as a “truly great Irishman”.

“Heedless to the threat to his life from all sides in the Northern conflict, he was fearless and ferocious in his opposition to violence and his commitment to building a shared society,” he said.