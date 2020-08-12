This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 12 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí renew appeal for information for missing 34-year-old Seamus McCarney

He was last seen in Milford town on Saturday morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 12 Aug 2020, 9:08 PM
45 minutes ago 3,590 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5174430
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for help in tracing the whereabouts of 34-year-old Seamus McCarney who went missing over the weekend. 

He is originally from Omagh but was visiting Ramelton in Donegal with family and was last seen in Milford town on Saturday morning at 9.30am.

Seamus is described as being 5’9″, with short brown hair and a beard, of medium build with brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, black tracksuit top, black shoes and a black Nike peaked cap.

Anyone who knows of Seamus’ whereabouts or can assist gardaí in locating him are asked to contact Milford Garda Station on (074) 9153060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie