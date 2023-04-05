Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 6 April 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Alamy Stock Photo Séamus Power celebrates his first hole-in-one.
# Golf
Séamus Power sinks back-to-back holes-in-one in Masters Par 3 contest
The Waterford man is only the third player in the competition’s 63-year history to ace consecutive holes.
4.6k
5
Updated 2 hours ago

LAST UPDATE | 2 hours ago

SÉAMUS POWER WILL have a spring in his step on his way to the first tee at The Masters proper on Thursday after signing off from Wednesday’s Par 3 contest in extraordinary fashion.

The Waterford man recorded back-to-back holes-in-one on the final two holes of Augusta National’s par-3 course, a feat only achieved twice before in the competition’s 63-year history (by Claude Harmon in 1968 and Toshi Ozawa in 2002).

“It’s a dream come true”, said Power. “Obviously to get one was special, but to get the second one was a bit  surreal. It was an absolute blast out there. 

“I hit a sand wedge on eight. Probably landed 30 feet behind it and spun back, and it was looking like it was going to be close, and it dropped in, and similar on nine, I slightly pulled it and it kicked to the right and spun back in, so yeah, very lucky obviously. Great.

Power counts his holes-in-one: he had 14 up to today. It also primes him for tomorrow’s opening round: he tees off at 2.48pm tomorrow Irish time, playing alongisde pst champion Bubba Watson and Argentina amateur Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira. 

Watson, ironically, registered an ace in the par-3 contest, with Scottie Scheffler the only other player to ace, his coming on the final hole. 

“It’s obviously such a special tradition here on a Wednesday. Being able to share it with my brother out there, that was probably the best part. Yeah, I don’t know whether it carries into tomorrow, but it’s certainly a lifelong memory that I’ll treasure for a long time:” 

Power became the fifth Irish golfer to record a hole-in-one in the contest after Darren Clarke (2001), Pádraig Harrington (2006), Graeme McDowell (2010) and Shane Lowry (2019).

Harrington has won the competition a record three times but no player has ever won both the Par 3 contest and The Masters itself in the same year. The man aiming to break the curse this year is Tom Hoge, who won the contest by one shot, clear of Bubba Watson and Kurt Kitayama. 

Power did not post a card on Wednesday but will grab most of the headlines for his spectacular finish.

With reporting by Gavin Cooney 

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
5
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     