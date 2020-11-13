#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 13 November 2020
Party leaders to discuss the controversy surrounding Supreme Court Judge Seamus Woulfe today

Politicians have been warned about publicly commenting on the controversy.

By Christina Finn Friday 13 Nov 2020, 6:15 AM
Chief Justice Frank Clarke and former Attorney General and Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe.
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

PARTY LEADERS WILL meet today to discuss the controversy surrounding Supreme Court Judge Seamus Woulfe.

The Taoiseach said earlier in the week that party leaders should meet “without prejudice” to discuss the ongoing controversy.

Micheál Martin’s suggestion came after the Ceann Comhairle warned TDs not to make any comment on the controversy in case they should be required to “adjudicate on the matter”. 

The potential removal of a judge is possible under Article 35.4 of the Constitution for “stated misbehaviour”, but this would have to be approved by both the Dáil and Seanad.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar reiterated the warning, telling Fine Gael’s TDs and Senators on Wednesday evening to avoid commenting on the issues.

Such an impeachment motion can be lodged by any TD for the above reason, as outlined by law lecturers Laura Cahillane and David Kenny

The discussions about what should happen next come after it was revealed that Chief Justice Frank Clarke had informed Woulfe of his personal view that Woulfe should step down from the highest court in the State.

The move came following the fallout from Woulfe’s attendance at the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden in August.

Clarke told Woulfe in a letter dated 5 November that it was “the unanimous view of all of the members of the Court” that the affair had caused “significant and irreparable damage” to the court.

A review into Woulfe’s attendance at the dinner by former chief justice Susan Denham found it would be “unjust and disproportionate” for the judge to resign, and he has subsequently declined to step down.

Cabinet considered the correspondence between the Chief Justice and Woulfe on Tuesday and also sought advice from the Attorney General.

The Attorney General outlined the “serious constitutional issues” that have arisen.

Prior to the meeting with party leaders, Labour leader Alan Kelly called on the Taoiseach to make available any other correspondence between the Chief Justice and Woulfe.

“It is quite obvious that there is other correspondence between the Chief Justice and Mr Justice Woulfe and that we have only partial correspondence. In fact, Mr Justice Woulfe says the publication of all correspondence cannot be good for ‘either of us or for the Court or the public interest’,” said Kelly.

Kelly said that the Chief Justice stated in his correspondence that “further serious issues now arise out of both aspects of the transcripts of your interview with Ms. Justice Denham and elements of the correspondence between us”.

“Therefore, we have only partial correspondence,” said Kelly, seeking that the other correspondence be published also. 

The Taoiseach said the Oireachtas “would require its own legal advice if it wanted to engage on the issue,” stating that he acknowledged what Kelly was saying.

Christina Finn
