Monday 5 October 2020
Seamus Woulfe postpones meeting with Chief Justice 'for personal reasons'

The two judges were set to meet to discuss the ongoing fallout over the Golfgate dinner.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 5 Oct 2020, 10:01 AM
Chief Justice Frank Clarke (left) with Seamus Woulfe
Image: PA Images
SUPREME COURT JUSTICE Seamus Woulfe has postponed a scheduled meeting with Chief Justice Frank Clarke this morning.

The two judges were set to meet to discuss the ongoing fallout over Woulfe’s attendance at the controversial Golfgate dinner in Clifden in August.

Last week, a review into Woulfe’s attendance at the dinner by former chief justice Susan Denham found it would be “unjust and disproportionate” for the judge to resign.

However, further controversy ensued after transcripts of an interview given by Woulfe to Denham in the course of the review, released last week, described media coverage of the scandal as “appalling” with claims the social event was treated like the “Ku Klux Klan”.

Chief Justice Frank Clarke was due to meet Woulfe this morning, but a spokesman for the Courts Service said the meeting had now been postponed.

“Late last evening a request from Judge Woulfe for a postponement for personal reasons was received,” a statement said.

“In all the circumstances the Chief Justice has put back scheduling that meeting.”

