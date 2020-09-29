#Open journalism No news is bad news

Supreme Court receives report into Seamus Woulfe's attendance at golf event

The former Attorney General has apologised for his attendance at the event.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 29 Sep 2020, 5:14 PM
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THE SUPREME COURT has confirmed that it has received the report of Justice Susan Denham into the attendance by Supreme Court Judge Seamus Woulfe at the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society event in Galway last month.

In a statement following the event, which was attended by 81 people, the judge apologised “unreservedly” and said he was under the impression that the organisers had made sure the dinner would be in compliance with the regulations.

Woulfe was Attorney General when regulations limiting the numbers at organised indoor events to 50 were drafted and introduced.

He has said any breach of the regulations was unintended and he regrets attending the dinner.

Last month the Supreme Court asked former Chief Justice Denham, to “consider certain questions” arising out of the attendance of Woulfe at the golfgate event. She was asked to consider whether the Supreme Court judge should have accepted the invitation to the dinner.

Justice Denham also looked at other aspects including whether he should have attended the event without attending the dinner and whether there are any relevant codes of practice or guidelines relating to it.

The Supreme Court said it is considering contents of the report and has made a copy of the report available to Justice Woulfe.

Michelle Hennessy
