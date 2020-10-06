#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 6 October 2020
Advertisement

'Clearly in the public interest': NUJ defends Golfgate coverage following Seamus Woulfe remarks

Mr Justice Woulfe described reports of the scandal as “appalling” and “fake”.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 6 Oct 2020, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 6,912 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5224345
Seamus Woulfe (file photo)
Image: PA
Seamus Woulfe (file photo)
Seamus Woulfe (file photo)
Image: PA

THE NATIONAL UNION of Journalists (NUJ) has defended media coverage of the Golfgate scandal following criticism by Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe.

Mr Justice Woulfe described reports of the scandal as “appalling” and “fake” in an interview with former Chief Justice Susan Denham during an investigation into his attendance at the controversial golf dinner in Clifden, Co Galway.

A transcript of the interview, which took place on 8 September as part of Denham’s investigation into Mr Justice Woulfe’s conduct, was released last week.

Mr Justice Woulfe also told the retired judge that the Oireachtas Golf Society event was treated like the “Ku Klux Klan” and that the media was “really scraping the barrel” by covering the event they way it did.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, a spokeswoman for the NUJ said it noted the Supreme Court judge’s comments, which the union described as “intemperate” in tone.

“Media coverage of the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner was clearly in the public interest,” the statement said.

“To suggest otherwise is to ignore the legitimate matters of public policy involved, including issues of public health.”

The union also described Mr Justice Woulfe’s reference to the Ku Klux Klan as “disappointing and inappropriate”, and said no journalist was responsible for the position in which the judge had found himself.

“Judges must respect the right of journalists to do their job and should always be measured in their comments about the media,” a spokeswoman added.

The publication of Mr Justice Woulfe’s interview with Denham followed a finding that Woulfe should note resign, despite attending the dinner against Covid-19 guidelines which suggested that he and dozens of others should not have done so.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The controversy has led to the resignations of former Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary and EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan, who also attended the event.

Mr Justice Woulfe told Denham that he thought coverage of the event in the Irish Examiner, which broke the story, was “the greatest load of rubbish” when he saw the newspaper’s reports.

Towards the end of his conversation with Denham, Mr Justice Woulfe was asked if he accepted that the event had created a huge public controversy, responding: “Yes, it but it looks objectively to be completely fake, overblown.”

He added: “In one sense I suppose that is so, that for the media to also have the chance to bring down a judge adds an extra fuel to the fire and it did add to the controversy that I was there.”

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie