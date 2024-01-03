Father of jailed former teacher Enoch Burke appears in court accused of assaulting garda

SEAN BURKE, THE father of jailed former teacher Enoch Burke, has appeared in court today, accused of assaulting a female garda during an incident at the Four Courts last year.

Burke, of Cloonsunna, Castlebar, Co. Mayo, appeared before Judge Catherine Hayden at Dublin District Court today.

He is accused of assaulting Garda Victoria Fisher at the Four Courts on 7 March, 2023.

The incident allegedly occurred on the day his son Enoch was involved in a legal dispute before the Court of Appeal over his sacking by Wilson’s Hospital School in Co. Westmeath.

Sean Burke faces a charge under section two of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, categorised as a minor crime only dealt with at the District Court level.

Advertisement

However, a conviction can result in a fine and a six-month jail sentence.

Burke, representing himself, indicated he would contest the case. However, he will be asked to plead formally at his next hearing.

A summary of prosecution evidence was handed over to Burke in court before the judge ordered him to return in three weeks.

A later hearing date will be then allocated if he denies the charge.

No evidence concerning the events on the date of the alleged offence was heard.

Enoch Burke, who taught history and German, has spent more than 200 days in Mountjoy Prison after the secondary school teacher defied a High Court order to stay away from his former workplace.