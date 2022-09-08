Gardaí issue appeal for teenager missing in Westmeath

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal for help in tracing 17-year-old Seán Byrne who has been missing from the Glasson area of County Westmeath since Friday.
Seán is described as being approximately 5ft 5ins in height with a slim build, brown hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black padded jacket, dark bottoms and white runners with black detailing.
Anyone with information on Seán’s whereabouts are asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
