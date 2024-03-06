Head of Irish Defence Forces to be nominated by Government to lead EU military committee

THE HEAD OF the Irish Defence Forces is in the running to take over the top job in a European Union military committee.

The Tánaiste got approval yesterday from cabinet to formally nominate Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, for election to the position of Chair of the European Union Military Committee (EUMC).

If he is successful he will leave his role as the leader of the Irish Defence Forces and will serve outside the State at the rank of General. He would also have a team of up to 10 members of the Defence Forces as support staff.

The EUMC is the highest military body within the EU and was established in January 2001.

Ireland had previously nominated Former Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Mark Mellett for election to the committee. That application was not successful.

Ireland has an exemption from participation in some more robust EU military activities under a clause in the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. However the State will participate in the EU Battlegroup from 2025 – which is an emergency military response initiative.

The grouping is composed of the Chiefs of Defence (CHODs) of the Member States who, on a day to day basis, are represented in Brussels by the Military Representatives from the Permanent Representations of the member States.

Lt Gen Seán Clancy. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Ireland does not have a CHOD, however it is a recommendation in the Commission on the Defence Forces document and will require new legislation.

The current chair General Robert Brieger, was Chief of the Austrian General Staff, and took up this appointment in 2022.

Brieger will complete his period in office in May 2025 and it is proposed to nominate Clancy as Ireland’s candidate.

If the Chief of Staff is successful he would serve as Chair of the EUMC during the period that Ireland will hold the Presidency of the EU Council in the second half of 2026.

The Chair of the EUMC is selected by secret vote by the Chiefs of Defence of the EU Member States. The Chair is then appointed by the European Council.