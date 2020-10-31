James Bond actor Sean Connery has died aged 90

SEAN CONNERY, BEST known for playing James Bond, has died at the age of 90.

The Scottish actor had a successful film career over several decades, with multiple awards including an Oscar for his role in the the 1987 film The Untouchables.

The BBC reported his death this afternoon.

Born in Edinburgh as the son of a factory worker and a cleaner, he left the city to join the Royal Navy, before becoming a bodybuilder and a Mr Universe contestant – a path that eventually led into acting.

Despite years of success and fame, Connery will be best remembered for his portrayal of British secret agent 007 – the first actor to play the iconic role.

Cast as Bond in 1962, he starred in a succession of films including From Russia with Love in 1963 and Goldfinger in 1964.

He would go on to appear as the spy in seven films and help launch a global and much-loved franchise.

After leaving the role of Bond behind in 1971, Connery worked steadily for the next two decades – appearing in films such as The Man Who Would be King, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Hunt for Red October.

He would also play Bond one last time in the 1983 film Never Say Never Again.

In recent years, Connery had also become an advocate of Scottish independence, backing the country leaving the UK in the 2014 referendum.

