#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 31 October 2020
Advertisement

James Bond actor Sean Connery has died aged 90

The actor had a career than spanned several decades.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 31 Oct 2020, 12:39 PM
21 minutes ago 20,306 Views 50 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5250640
Image: PA
Image: PA

SEAN CONNERY, BEST known for playing James Bond, has died at the age of 90. 

The Scottish actor had a successful film career over several decades, with multiple awards including an Oscar for his role in the the 1987 film The Untouchables. 

The BBC reported his death this afternoon.

Born in Edinburgh as the son of a factory worker and a cleaner, he left the city to join the Royal Navy, before becoming a bodybuilder and a Mr Universe contestant – a path that eventually led into acting. 

Despite years of success and fame, Connery will be best remembered for his portrayal of British secret agent 007 – the first actor to play the iconic role. 

Cast as Bond in 1962, he starred in a succession of films including From Russia with Love in 1963 and Goldfinger in 1964. 

He would go on to appear as the spy in seven films and help launch a global and much-loved franchise. 

After leaving the role of Bond behind in 1971, Connery worked steadily for the next two decades – appearing in films such as The Man Who Would be King, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Hunt for Red October. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He would also play Bond one last time in the 1983 film Never Say Never Again. 

In recent years, Connery had also become an advocate of Scottish independence, backing the country leaving the UK in the 2014 referendum. 

More to follow

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (50)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie