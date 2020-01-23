'I haven’t seen Seán laugh like that since the attack': Comedy event raises €465k for injured Liverpool fan

AN EVENT AT the 3Arena to support injured Liverpool fan Seán Cox raised €465,000 for his rehabilitation trust.

Over 8,000 people, including Seán and his family, attended the sell-out gig on 10 January to watch John Bishop, Michael McIntyre, Dara Ó Briain, Deirdre O’Kane, Des Bishop, Jason Byrne, Joanne McNally and Tommy Tiernan perform.

Cox, 54, was left with serious brain injuries following an unprovoked attack by Roma fans outside Anfield before a Champions League semi-final against the Italian club in April 2018.

Simone Mastrelli, 30, was jailed for three and a half years for the assault. Filippo Lombardi, 21, was jailed for three years for violent disorder, but cleared of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Seán’s wife Martina Cox said the Dublin event was special for the whole family and she said she wanted to pass on sincere thanks from Seán for all the fundraising efforts.

She said: “That night in the 3Arena was a special one for us all, especially Seán. He is a huge fan of John Bishop and of comedy generally. Seán knew that his comedy heroes along with the 8,000 people in the arena were all there to support him. I haven’t seen Seán laugh like that since the attack, it has done him such good.”.

“On behalf of Seán and I, our children and Seán’s brothers and sisters, we want to offer our most sincere thanks to John Bishop, the comedians who performed on the night, Aiken Promotions, the 3Arena and the many other people and companies who were so generous with their time and services.

Comedian John Bishop, who organised the event and has met Seán and the Cox family on a number of occasions since the attack, added: “What happened to Seán could have happened to any of us and I have been hugely impressed by the strength and dignity of the Cox family.

“I just wanted to do something to help and to allow people an opportunity for a good night out, at the same time showing them how much support there is for Seán.”

Following the successful comedy event in the 3Arena, funds raised for Seán Cox since his attack in 2018 total €2.75 million. A decision has been taken by the Cox family, in conjunction with the Seán Cox Rehabilitation Trust, to wind-down the public fundraising that has taken place over the past 18 months.