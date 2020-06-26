'It’s for Sean Cox, smiling in Ireland right now': Liverpool CEO dedicates title win to Irish fan

THE FAMILY OF Liverpool fan Sean Cox has said he “couldn’t be happier” that the club has clinched the Premier League title, with the club’s CEO also dedicating the win to the Irishman.

Cox, 54, was left with serious brain injuries following an unprovoked attack by Roma fans outside Anfield before a Champions League semi-final against the Italian club in April 2018

In the two years since the attack, Cox has met with some of the team during a trip to Anfield and a fundraiser was held at the Aviva Stadium featuring a team of former Liverpool players.

The club he supports won its 19th league title and first in 30 years last night, with his family telling Newstalk’s Off The Ball that he is delighted with the victory.

“Sean couldn’t be happier for Liverpool being crowned champions and sends his love and congratulations to Jurgen Klopp and the entire club.

The Cox family are so delighted that Sean got the opportunity to go to Anfield on a couple of occasions earlier this season and meet many of his LFC sporting heroes. Liverpool FC is a huge part of Sean’s life and he hopes to be back in Anfield before long.

The CEO of Liverpool FC Peter Moore last night tweeted that the team’s success was “for Sean Cox”.

“Number 19 is finally here. It’s for our millions of fans, near and far…we miss you. It’s for the Reds that fell to the virus. It’s for my dad, who first took me to Anfield in 1959. It’s for Sean Cox, smiling in Ireland right now. And it’s for the 96, who will never be forgotten,” he said.