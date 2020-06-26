This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 21 °C Friday 26 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It’s for Sean Cox, smiling in Ireland right now': Liverpool CEO dedicates title win to Irish fan

Sean Cox’s family have also said the Meath man ‘couldn’t be happier’ with the victory.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 26 Jun 2020, 12:16 PM
7 minutes ago 994 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5133857

THE FAMILY OF Liverpool fan Sean Cox has said he “couldn’t be happier” that the club has clinched the Premier League title, with the club’s CEO also dedicating the win to the Irishman.

Cox, 54, was left with serious brain injuries following an unprovoked attack by Roma fans outside Anfield before a Champions League semi-final against the Italian club in April 2018

In the two years since the attack, Cox has met with some of the team during a trip to Anfield and a fundraiser was held at the Aviva Stadium featuring a team of former Liverpool players

The club he supports won its 19th league title and first in 30 years last night, with his family telling Newstalk’s Off The Ball that he is delighted with the victory.

“Sean couldn’t be happier for Liverpool being crowned champions and sends his love and congratulations to Jurgen Klopp and the entire club.

 The Cox family are so delighted that Sean got the opportunity to go to Anfield on a couple of occasions earlier this season and meet many of his LFC sporting heroes. Liverpool FC is a huge part of Sean’s life and he hopes to be back in Anfield before long.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The CEO of Liverpool FC Peter Moore last night tweeted that the team’s success was “for Sean Cox”.

“Number 19 is finally here. It’s for our millions of fans, near and far…we miss you. It’s for the Reds that fell to the virus. It’s for my dad, who first took me to Anfield in 1959. It’s for Sean Cox, smiling in Ireland right now. And it’s for the 96, who will never be forgotten,” he said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie